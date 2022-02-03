In love! Julia Roberts wished her husband Danny Moder a sweet happy birthday

U.S-. After more than two decades, Julia Roberts still in love with her husband Danny Moder. The actress went to her account Instagram on Monday, January 31 to show off the filmmaker and dedicated a sweet tribute to him birthday for his 53rd life anniversary. The star surprised with his tribute to the director of photography, since the couple usually keeps the privacy of their relationship under lock and key.

“Happy everything, you make my world go round,” he wrote. roberts in his tribute to Danny Moder, and added the hashtag “131.” The actress accompanied her sweet post with a photo of her husband holding a surfboard and wearing a wetsuit. The actress and cinematographer married in 2002 and are parents to Henry, 14, and twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, 17. In July, the star and the filmmaker celebrated 19 years of marriage.

“19 years old. Just starting!” he wrote. roberts, and added the hashtag “conwings” and the emoji of a winking face. In the photo, the star embraced moder, who looks like he just came out of the ocean, as they pose for a selfie. In 2018, the actress was honest about the change that occurred in her life after finding her great love, whom she met when he was the director of photography for the film, TheMexican in 2000.

“I think the first kind of real ‘seismic shift’ was meeting Danny. Marrying Danny, that was the first time, my life will never be the same again in the most incredible and indescribable way. He is simply my favorite human. I’m more interested in what he has to say or his point of view, more than anyone else. Really, we are very lucky in that sense,” he said. roberts to Gwyneth Paltrow on the podcast of goop.

“We really like each other a lot and just enjoy each other’s company,” he continued. roberts. After nearly two decades of marriage, the actress admitted her relationship “just gets deeper” over the years. “It just gets more complex,” the star noted, before recalling her younger years: “You’re young and you fall in love and you say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to get married, build a house and have kids.'”