In Jamaica they accuse Costa Rica of playing with positives for covid

Team doctor and secretary general of the Jamaican Football Federation spoke out on such accusations

The President of the Medical Committee of the Jamaican Football Federation (JFF), Guyan Arscott, he assured in an interview with the Jamaican media The Gleaner that six people from the delegation of Costa Rica, including two footballers who played against the Reggae Boyz today in La Sele’s victory, 0 – 1 tested positive for covid-19.

The Sele in Kingston, Jamaica in the World Cup Octagonal match. 2022. @fedefutbolcrc

As explained Guyan Arscott, the representatives of the national team of Costa Rica tested positive for the coronavirus at the time of testing upon arrival in the Jamaican capital on Tuesday, February 1.

2 Related

“I can confirm that there were six Costa Ricans who tested positive for COVID-19. Three were non-players and three were players,” Dr. Arscott told The Gleaner.

“A player was isolated because his test was considered to be relatively new,” he added, which was confirmed today by the Fedefootball it was Keysher Fuller.

According to the Caribbean media, dr arscott noted that after receiving the test results from COVID-19, the medical department of the Costa Rican team was informed that positive players should not have played the game that ended in favor of the tricolor, 0 – 1.

“We recommend that those two players be isolated or not allowed to play,” he said.

Keylor Navas with Costa Rica in the Octagonal World Cup. 2022. EPA

“We had some conversations with members of the Ministry of Health and asked if they had any new infections as they tested negative before leaving the hospital. Costa Rica. However, with the positive test, we felt we had a duty to recommend that they not play,” Dr. Arscott said in the interview.

In the publication of the renowned Jamaican newspaper in an interview published on its official website, the Costa Rican soccer players who played today would have already left the covid -19 because they fulfilled the isolation period, however, they still communicate that in Jamaican territory the tests they came out positive.

“They had tested positive a fortnight or so ago. They told us that they did their quarantine and isolation and tested negative before leaving Costa Rica. But when you get to Jamaica they tested positive in our official laboratory,” said the Caribbean doctor.

For his part, the Secretary General of the Jamaican Football Federation, Dalton Wint, said they were aware of the problems, therefore, they will file a formal complaint with the FIFA By this situation.

Jamaica Football Federation Medical Committee Chairman Dr Guyan Arscott reports that two Costa Rican footballers tested positive for #COVID19 played against #Jamaica on Wednesday. One other player and three officials also tested positive. Read more: https://t.co/Sg03AW6igc pic.twitter.com/XAgwlFubrI — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) February 3, 2022

“I don’t know what we can appeal, but I’m sure I’ll send something to the FIFA to ask why this happened because it is an absolute violation of the rules,” Wint concluded. The Gleaner.