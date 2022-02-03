“I’m not going to leave Chivas without being a champion”

dream of going to Europe it is increasingly common in soccer players, there are few who publicly commit that they will not leave their teams until they win a title, today Ferdinand Beltransoccer player guadalajara, He stated that his wish is to make the fans of Chivas and that he will not leave the institution until he has given them a championship.

“The truth is that going to Europe It’s a dream, I’m not going to deny it, but the reality is that now it only crosses my mind to be a champion and leave a mark on ChivasI am convinced that I want to stay here and win titles, be happy here and make people happy, I am not going to leave Chivas without being a champion,” assured the Atletico midfielder.

Regarding the return of Jose Juan Macias after his disappointing time in European football, Beltran He sent him a message asking for his commitment and attitude to transcend in this new opportunity that was opened to him in Chivas.

“As a colleague I ask him to come and contribute a lot and with an attitude of wanting to transcend, this experience that was not as I expected to take advantage of it, it comes in the best way I could already talk to him, at his age he has everything to resume, He is a player who is where he wants to be. I know that he comes with a better attitude, the panorama is different from when he left to how he returns and he will notice it”, concluded the Nene Beltran.

