identical! Paige Niemann the double of Ariana Grande hides a chilling past

Paige Nieman has achieved great fame and followers for his impressive resemblance to the singer Ariana Grande. His popularity exceeds chilling levels so much so that stories that haunt the social network TikTok They could make the interpreter of 7 rings tremble.

At only 16 years old, Paige Nieman could be the official double of Ariana Grande; on Instagram it reaches almost 800 thousand followers but on TikTok it exceeds 9 million followers

A dark past?

various accounts in TikTok they assure that the mother of this young woman had legal problems for kissing a minor and even attended a psychiatrist for the personality disorder she suffers from, some legends assure that she does not want her daughter Paige to go through the same thing for it, she does what that is to fulfill the whims of your offspring.

When Paige Niemann when she was 10 years old, her classmates compared her to Ariana Grande due to their great physical resemblance, however, no one thought that this would become an obsession, since when Paige turned 13, the young woman underwent various cosmetic surgeries such as lips, nose, chin so that her resemblance was unquestionable and she got it because It is enough to see some photos on his profile to realize the similarity.

The young woman began to gain great popularity on the social network, uploading videos singing as Ariana Grande and posing like her, until the interpreter of “Thank u, next” wrote about Paige on twitter:

“I wonder why Cat’s voice and dialogue? I’m sure she (referring to Paige) is the sweetest and cutest, but it’s definitely weird seeing people mix the two worlds.”

Her obsession with Ariana has been such that when the singer told her that she didn’t like imitations, Paige stopped being a fan of Ariana Grande. However, the young woman continues to upload videos taking photos with fans and copying the looks and poses of the singer.

