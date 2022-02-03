Ice Poseidon, the youtuber who scammed his fans with his cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency scams are becoming more and more prevalent, with large sums of money disappearing behind bombastic projects that end in nothing. This time it was her turn CxCoina cryptocurrency allegedly developed for a donation platform for streamers based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that appears to have been nothing more than a rug pull; but the worst of all is that the person behind this situation is Ice Poseidona renowned youtuber and former streamer from Twitch, who basically took the money from his followers.

The person in charge of uncovering this story was Coffeezilla, another YouTuber who is dedicated to exposing different types of online scams. And the craziest thing is that Own Ice Poseidon acknowledged having emptied the liquidity pool of CxCoin, but he did not show any type of repentance in his actions. He only mentioned “taking care of himself,” and even pinned some of the blame on his fans for “putting too much emotion” into the project. A real madness.

The video in which Coffeezilla reveals the details behind the CxCoin scam was uploaded on January 31 and is almost 23 minutes long. In the few days that have elapsed since its publication, it has already accumulated more than half a million reproductions. In it, the youtuber also includes excerpts from a talk he had with Ice Poseidon, and some of his “explanations” are simply incredible.

CxCoin and the rug pull by Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon is no stranger to controversy. the recognized streamer — whose real name is Paul Denino — was blocked from Twitch in 2017 after an episode of swatting that had him as the protagonist during a domestic flight in the United States. Since then he has primarily used YouTube as a platform for his live shows, often broadcasting real-life situations and interacting with a strong fan base.

As CoffeeZilla explains, Ice Poseidon announced the launch of CxCoin in mid-2021. As we mentioned earlier, the cryptocurrency would serve as the basis for a platform to send donations to the streamers; however, she never had much relevance. Moreover, the proposal was from the beginning under suspicion due to Denino’s statements in different streams in which he referred to his experience buying and selling shitcoinsand the possibility that a person becomes a millionaire in this way.

