Ice Poseidon, the youtuber who scammed his fans with his cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency scams are becoming more and more prevalent, with large sums of money disappearing behind bombastic projects that end in nothing. This time it was her turn CxCoina cryptocurrency allegedly developed for a donation platform for streamers based on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) that appears to have been nothing more than a rug pull; but the worst of all is that the person behind this situation is Ice Poseidona renowned youtuber and former streamer from Twitch, who basically took the money from his followers.

The person in charge of uncovering this story was Coffeezilla, another YouTuber who is dedicated to exposing different types of online scams. And the craziest thing is that Own Ice Poseidon acknowledged having emptied the liquidity pool of CxCoin, but he did not show any type of repentance in his actions. He only mentioned “taking care of himself,” and even pinned some of the blame on his fans for “putting too much emotion” into the project. A real madness.

The video in which Coffeezilla reveals the details behind the CxCoin scam was uploaded on January 31 and is almost 23 minutes long. In the few days that have elapsed since its publication, it has already accumulated more than half a million reproductions. In it, the youtuber also includes excerpts from a talk he had with Ice Poseidon, and some of his “explanations” are simply incredible.

CxCoin and the rug pull by Ice Poseidon

Ice Poseidon is no stranger to controversy. the recognized streamer — whose real name is Paul Denino — was blocked from Twitch in 2017 after an episode of swatting that had him as the protagonist during a domestic flight in the United States. Since then he has primarily used YouTube as a platform for his live shows, often broadcasting real-life situations and interacting with a strong fan base.

As CoffeeZilla explains, Ice Poseidon announced the launch of CxCoin in mid-2021. As we mentioned earlier, the cryptocurrency would serve as the basis for a platform to send donations to the streamers; however, she never had much relevance. Moreover, the proposal was from the beginning under suspicion due to Denino’s statements in different streams in which he referred to his experience buying and selling shitcoinsand the possibility that a person becomes a millionaire in this way.

The project also gained the interest of his followers, who began to invest their money, but the controversies did not take long to appear. According to research, at the very beginning of the Ice Poseidon project withdrew the equivalent of 200 thousand dollars from the liquidity pooland the management of wallet for marketing expenses it was also not transparent, with movements close to $250,000. And as if the suspicions were few, just days after the launch of CxCoin the streamer bought a new Tesla.

A long-term vision that was not

Among so many unusual condiments that this story has, it is worth mentioning that the CxCoin project was abandoned over time. This was a clear contradiction to what was mentioned on his Telegram channel, where Ice Poseidon used to silence the criticism of his followers by throwing them in the face that it was a long-term visionand not something that paid off in a week.

But in mid-January of this year, youtuber drained almost the entire CxCoin liquidity pool and sent the money to his personal wallet. The sum was about $291,000, which —according to Coffeezilla— represented 90% of the amount available, since only about $40,000 of liquidity remained. However, Denino was not overly embarrassed by the situation.

“The cryptocurrency market is crashing and there was $300k in there. There were two options: leave the money there, what if BNB [la moneda de Binance] fell it would go to shit anyway, or take it and don’t let it turn to dust,” said Ice Poseidon; and when Coffeezilla retorted that it wasn’t his money, but his investors, who could get it back by selling the token, the answer was a simple: “Ok, it’s a fair point”.

Ice Poseidon Might Return CxCoin Money, But He Won’t

However, no matter how fair a point of view is presented to him, nothing seems to change Ice Poseidon’s mind. “I could return the money, it is in my power to do so. But I’ll take care of myself and I won’t. I don’t know what else to say, that’s my most honest answer,” he snapped. But when confronted about what he would do with the money pocketed with CxCoin, Denino didn’t hold back either. “Invest it in cryptocurrencies, Ethereum mainly,” he said. Truly unbelievable.

Coffeezilla commented that, once the talk was over, Ice Poseidon himself sent him a private message to mention that he would return $155,000 to the liquidity pool. However, that also turned out to be a lie, as only the equivalent of 120 BNB was returned; that is, around 40 thousand dollars.

The truth is that CxCoin ended up being a more than round business for the controversial youtuber. Since cryptocurrency was a fork, and not development from scratch, creating it took only “a couple of weeks”; and so, taking advantage of the trust of his followers, Ice Poseidon ended up scamming his own fans out of more than half a million dollars.

For now, Denino’s release came through Twitter. With a statement, the youtuber ensures that he did not steal from anyone, and that he only recommended CxCoin to people who knew about cryptocurrencies and their risks. “When I took a part of the liquidity pool (almost $300,000) there weren’t many “real” holders or much money invested in the token. The main holder has tokens worth 15 BNB, and the #50 has tokens worth 15 BNB. 0.6 BNB. It was completely unnecessary to have $400,000 in the liquidity pool,” he said.

If you want to see the full talk —in English— between Coffezilla and Ice Poseidon, you can do so below:

