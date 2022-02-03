‘I will brutally knock him out’; Makabu issues warning to Canelo Álvarez

Midtime Editorial

Canelo Alvarez follow bothering to different boxers, well now Ilunga Makabu, who is said to face for the WBC cruiserweight title threw a strong warning to the Mexican, because he believes that going up to 200 pounds is a mistake and ‘will be brutally knocked out’.

The aztec pugilist search scalar of divisions to continue conquering world titles. It has already been unified in the weight of the super middleweights and seeks to fight on a cruise ship, where according to Makabu he will not have the same fortune.

Makabu anticipates that he will knock out Canelo

Speaking for ‘Fight Hub TV’, Ilunga Makabu attacked Canelo Álvarez with everything, Well, you think that take boxing as if it were a game, Well, going up a category without analyzing the situation is a serious mistake, which will only send you to the canvas.

“It’s a big mistake that you make, for me andIt’s like I’m playing and joking with boxing. Boxing is a virtuous sport. If he goes up to cruiserweight, he’s going to get brutally knocked out.. If you think Canelo hits hard, He doesn’t know what awaits him with me.”said the Congolese.

Makabu highlighted that the Canelo Team Who is has insisted on fighting him and they do not know the danger they are running, since he is prepared from now on to knock out the Mexican and ‘lower his airs of greatness’.

“Canelo is a superstar, but I am too. They are the ones who asked for the fight. I can tell you that I think is in grave danger when he gets on the cruisers and he makes a mistake, because I’m going to knock him out if that happens. If you think you can knock out Makabu, you’re wrong.. I am ready for the fight and I can knock him out,” he said.

There is no official date yet for this virtual fight, however it is expected that Ilunga Makabu will be the first opponent Canelo Alvarez of this 2022.

