“I like what I see”

Sara Carbonero is 38 years old. A very important date that the journalist wanted to commemorate by sharing a most personal image of her on Instagram, her favorite social network, where she has more than two million followers and where she often shares small glimpses of the day. to her day. Like every February 3, Sara thanks one more time around the sun and makes a small assessment of what her last season has been. “I usually say that for me the year never starts in January, neither with the new nor in September. I am more than starting it on my birthday, ”she begins writing.

The journalist explains that this last year has been full of changes for her. Also of growth and learning, but above all “of acceptance and gratitude”. Sara accompanies these words with a very special snapshot where she proudly shows her scars; scars full of life for her. “Our photographer captured this moment. It wasn’t thinking or planning, I wasn’t posing, but seeing the photo I thought today was also a perfect day to share another achievement”, he adds.

Scars on soul and body

“I look in the mirror and like what I see as I embrace imperfection. My body is another way of remembering the way. Time and its seams. Scars that already smile on my skin. I cry life ”, she expresses very proud after all the way traveled. “It is the living proof that to have life you have to have scars,” he says. The woman from La Mancha ends her emotional speech by thanking all the signs of affection received on this special day for her: “Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the people who accompany me along the way, people who have won heaven with me. You are my true treasure. To the usual ones and to those who are arriving to stay. Thank you for not letting me go and for loving me so well.”

“You are pure inspiration. Congratulations! ”, Hiba Abouk wrote. “Scars are life,” adds Mónica Carrillo. “Congratulations beautiful friend. May you have a very happy birthday, ”writes Paula Echevarría on her part. “Nothing more beautiful and necessary than showing ourselves and honoring our history. Happy 38 return to the sun. May life fill you with blessings ”, expresses Raquel del Rosario in Sara’s publication.