“I have no idea what marriage is like”

Paris Hilton debuted her new married life last Thursday after marrying Carter Reum, the financial investor who has been her partner for the past two years. As expected, the reality star threw the house out the window, and her wedding turned into three days of celebrations in which Paris wore up to five wedding dresses.





A wedding attended by family and friends of the couple, among whom was one of her best friends, Kim Kardashian, who despite being by her side on Thursday, the day of the ceremony; she had to be absent on Friday to go to another link, that of Simon Huck and Phil Riportella, two close friends of the family.

Kim Kardashian wore an impressive dress to Paris Hilton’s wedding. Instagram/Kim Kardashian

The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan turned out to celebrate their friends’ wedding, and Kim was in charge of giving a speech in honor of the couple. However, those present were surprised when the star of the social networks decided to joke during her speech, and not on any subject, but on “failed” marriages, of which she postulated herself as an expert.

“Honestly, it’s great to be here and celebrate a gay wedding,” he began, in a celebration attended by other celebrities such as the models Hayley Bieber, Olivia Palermo or the designer Cristian Siriano, “I had not been to one since my second wedding” .

Kim Kardashian was married to the NBA player for just 72 days. ©GTRESONLINE

The comment aroused laughter from those present, as Kim made reference to her marriage to basketball player Kris Humphreys, whom she married in 2011 in style and a special broadcast on television, and from whom she divorced just 72 days later, turning it into the focus of ridicule and ridicule on social networks. Her statements in this regard, however, contrast with Kim’s own words a few months ago, in which she assures that she perhaps “owes an apology” to the player for what happened.

After the joke, Kim went on to wonder why the bride and groom had specifically asked her to make the speech: “I was a little confused, because I haven’t even figured out how to do this marriage thing myself. I don’t know what kind of advice you guys think I can give you guys tonight,” she laughed, “But I know this is going to work, because I know true love when I see it.”

A busy love life



Kim Kardashian has been married three times, but few know about her first marriage to music producer Damon Thomas, whom she married when she was just 19 years old, with Thomas being ten years older than her. Thomas has been a regular producer for artists such as Lionel Richie or the singer Pink, in addition to having helped produce such important film titles as the Oscar winners. Help or dreamgirls.

Kim was married to music producer Damon Thomas for four years. Instagram

Kim was divorcing the producer after four years of marriage and, as she confessed to her sister Kendall in an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, “was high on ecstasy” when she married the producer. According to Kim, Thomas would have forced him to drop out of school and start undergoing cosmetic surgery. He, on the contrary, denies all the accusations and assures that her ex-wife was “obsessed with fame” at that time.

Kim’s second marriage was with the aforementioned NBA player, whom she would divorce in less than three months since, according to the socialite, she felt “pressured” because she was going to “disappoint everyone” if she did not marry, after having spent more than 10 million dollars on the celebration.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on their wedding day in April 2014. Other sources

In 2014, Kim married rapper Kanye West, with whom she has had four children during their six-year marriage, which began divorce proceedings earlier this year, despite her ex-husband’s reluctance to give up. ended their relationship.

