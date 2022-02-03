I did not see the penalty, but Mexico deserved to win

The technician Gerardo Martino left very relieved after the suffered victory 1-0 of the Selection Mexican before his similar Panama in this Wednesday’s match corresponding to the World Cup qualifier, which included a controversial penalty.

In fact, the few fans that were able to gather at the Aztec stadium did not come out very convinced of the victory of Mexico. However, for the “daddy” was a fair result, in which he did not want to comment on the arbitration.

The statements of Gerardo Martino

“I did not see the penalty, but without a doubt the team deserved to win… the victory is welcome because of what it means to be in the final stretch of the tie, it brings us closer to a World Cup, it helps to regain confidence”, commented the Argentine strategist at the press conference.

Martino assured that within the group the convictions remain firm to be able to fulfill the objectives that were raised towards Qatar 2022, so the victory only increases the tranquility. While he pointed out that his project does not depend on what happens in a game.

“A coaching staff does not lose or gain confidence from one game to another, it cannot be handled that way. What a technical body can observe is when a process that has life or see when it no longer works”, he added.

On the subject of the public, the technician of the Aztec Selection He revealed that he would like to have the next match against the United States, in a stadium with an audience, packed and supporting his team.

While in football, the “daddy” Martino spoke of his best elements in this complicated duel they had against Panama.

“Héctor Herrera, from my point of view, is the best player that Mexico has. As for the central defenders, I think they were the best players in the match”, he assured.

Panama came out upset with the arbitration

On the side of the “Canaleros”, they leave with a lot of annoyance due to the arbitration aspect. Just as the strategist pointed out Thomas Christiansen during the press conference after Wednesday’s game at the Azteca Stadium.

“We knew that Mexico had to win civilly or criminally and they succeeded… The penalty was difficult to see, there were many people ahead, but Panama has not been given anything, in the end this continues. Right now we don’t have to regret, we have lost and we have to move on”, he declared.

