“I apologize; it was all a misunderstanding”

The top leader of Salvadoran soccer explained the reason for the problem generated by the threat of the selected teams not to play against Canada

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR — It was a misunderstanding. Thus he defined Hugo Carrillopresident of the Salvadoran Football Federation, the situation that cast doubt on the game of The Savior in view of Canadain the Concacaf World Cup qualifier.

Hugo Carrillo, president of Fesfut, at a press conference AP Photo

“The fans deserve all the apologies. We are confident that our team will get a good result tonight. Apologies to the fans because some uncertainty was generated, some doubt, but it was all a misunderstanding, a misinterpretation,” Carrillo began by saying, in a press conference called at the last minute.

The players of the El Salvador National Team threatened not to play the qualifying match, every time members of the Executive Committee of the Fesfut informed them that they would not cancel the prizes for having defeated Honduras. Hours later, the players themselves dismissed the measure saying that they would play for themselves, their families and the fans.

2 Related

“Your server has always complied with the coaching staff and the players. They have always been given the treatment they deserve, in terms of travel, accommodation, food, the prizes that were awarded in September, and this day was not going to be the exception.

Carrillo hinted that between the first statement and the second there are differences in the wording, ‘it seems like there were other intentions, perhaps external from the players, because I’ve always had very good communication with the coaching staff and with the players”. Without going into details.

deliver the checks

The president of the Salvadoran federation explained that the misunderstanding of the prizes and bonuses to the players was due to the fact that a signature was missing to deliver the checks and it could not be done at one in the afternoon, as had been agreed with the players at the beginning.

“Most of the administrators are already in the stadium fulfilling some responsibilities, but the checks are out there, ready. It was a misunderstanding that was quickly resolved.

On the issue of the lack of adequate clothing to solve the game against the United States in North American territory, Hugo Carrillo said that he met with the players to ask them if they had spent their money to buy clothing and thus reimburse them for what they had invested, but no one responded.

“Since all expenses must be approved, we met with the players to ask them if someone had bought and they were told that they would be reimbursed. No one said that they had spent.

Hugo Carrillo considers that there is no crack in his relationship with the coaching staff and the players of ‘la Selecta’. “I always have and will continue to have good communication. There had been a misunderstanding on their part. We were managing the checks and, obviously, we had to wait.”

El Salvador will face Canada tonight, starting at 8:00 p.m. local time, at the Cuscatlan Stadium.