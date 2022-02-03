Hue Jackson accuses Cleveland Browns of paying him to lose in 2016 and 2017

The Browns went 1-15 in the 2016 season and 0-16 in the following, giving them the first pick in the draft in consecutive years.

Former Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson and the director of his foundation accused the Browns of paying Jackson to lose games. during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

The allegation came on the heels of Brian Flores suing the NFL and three teams, the Dolphins, Broncos and Giants., alleging discrimination regarding his interview processes with Denver and New York, as well as his firing last month by Miami. In the lawsuit, Flores also alleged that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross tried to incentivize him to stall — that is, deliberately lose games — shortly after he was hired in 2019, and Ross allegedly offered Flores $100,000 for every loss that season.

Kimberly Diemert, executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation, which works to prevent human trafficking, said the Browns made a similar offer to Jackson when he was the head coach in Cleveland.tweeting that “we have records that will help” Flores.”

Diemert said in a phone interview with ESPN that his test is “well documented.” and had previously been “introduced to the league”. Diemert declined to say how much money was discussed.

A Browns spokesman called the charge “completely fabricated” and said “any allegation that any member of our organization was incentivized to deliberately lose games is categorically false.”

In an exchange of text messages, Jackson said “it’s time to take a stand. What I want is what Brian (Flores) wants, to end this nonsense for coaches of color. I experienced the same situation.”

He did not immediately comment further, but had previously tweeted several times supporting Diemert’s claims.

Browns went 1-15 in 2016, then went 0-16 the next season, giving them the first pick in the draft in consecutive years.. Cleveland drafted defensive end Myles Garrett in 2017, then quarterback Baker Mayfield in 2018. Jackson was fired midway through the 2019 season.

Grambling State hired Jackson to be its head coach last December.