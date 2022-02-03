How to permanently remove a virus from the mobile in a few minutes

Do you suspect or know that you have a viruses on your mobile? Android is an operating system more prone than others to install viruses by mistake. Downloading apps outside of Google Play or suspicious files can infect your mobile in a matter of minutes. Today we tell you what is the best way to remove a virus from your mobile forever. The process is somewhat drastic, but it is the most effective and you will ensure that there is no trace of the malware. In addition, it is a process that you can do in any android mobile that you have

Where do viruses enter Android?

Android, unlike IOS, allows install apps from unknown sources and execute them easily. The fact that this installation method is available to all users makes viruses more common and more resources are devoted to them. infect android phones.

There are several ways for a virus to enter a mobile and infect it to carry out different malicious actions. Let’s order them from most likely to least likely:

Install an APK from outside of Google Play

Download a file from the browser

Connect the device to computers or public USB

Connect to public Wi-Fi networks

Download an infected app from Google Play

These are some of the forms that a virus entering your device. If you never download applications outside of Google Play you are safe from an inexhaustible source of viruses and malware.

What do viruses do on Android phones?

Not all virus or malware are identical: each type has an intention and different objective. There are all kinds and some are much more dangerous than others. Again, we leave you with the objectives of the most common viruses for Android:

Collect personal data

Display advertising in prohibited places

steal bank details

control your device

The most common viruses are those who try control your smartphone remotely, show much more advertising than usual and steal personal data to use as a form of extortion.

Can a virus be deleted?

The answer is Yes. A virus is nothing more than a piece of code that is installed on your device and performs certain actions. As long as this virus does not block your actions on the terminal, you can delete it.

If you are facing a virus that blocks your actions and does not allow you to do anything, it is best to turn off the device and contact the device manufacturer. A good way to try and stop him is to turn on airplane mode so he has no way to communicate.

If it’s any other virus that does allow you to browse your smartphone quietly, the best option is to format it. It is the only one that assures you delete any trace of the malicious code and be calm.

You just have to make a backup of your contacts, photos and, in general, of everything that interests you for later restore factory mobile. This process will get everything back to the way it was when you took the terminal out of the box: virus-free and also without any information.

To restore the device it is best to go to the settings and search for «Restore«. Among all the options that appear, select the one that erases all the data and reinstalls the operating system without anything else. Remember that this process will erase EVERYTHING whatever you have inside your smartphone.

When the terminal erases everything and turns on you can be sure that it is virus free. Recopy contacts, photos and be careful with which applications you install again, since it is most likely that some of the previous ones are the carrier of the virus.