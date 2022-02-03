How to know how many charge cycles your iPhone battery has and how many it has left

Obsessing over the iPhone battery is usually not a good idea, as it is a component whose life degrades with use and time. But if you are intrigued by this variable, you can know how many charge cycles your iPhone has and how many he has left to help you determine his longevity. There are several ways to find out, we tell you all.

How to find out how many charge cycles your iPhone has using analytics data

Few people know that the iPhone itself saves data on errors that may occur when we use it. To do this, we must have this data collection activated, which is shared with Apple (it is something that we are asked when configuring the device). If you want to check if you have it turned on, we will do this:

We open Settings on the iPhone and go to Privacy.

At the bottom, we select Analysis and improvements.

The sharing option must be activated.

If we do not have it activated, we must turn it on and wait a day or two to be generated logs adequate. Immediately below this button, we can access the analysis data. We must look for a file (they are ordered alphabetically) whose prefix is ​​”log-aggregated”.





We look for the most recent date, select all the text, copy and paste it into Notes. Now, we can easily search for the text we need. Click on the button with the three points and choose the option Search the note for the text “batterycyclecount”. Just below should appear a number between two words “integer”. That’s the number of battery cycles of our iPhone.

Another faster way is to save this file to iCloud Drive and open it from a Mac. Search for “batterycyclecount” and it will appear quickly charge cycles your iPhone. As you can see, this is a way to find out what charge cycles your iPhone’s battery has without resorting to jailbreak or third-party apps.

Find out how many battery cycles your iPhone has quickly





There is an easier way to find out how many battery cycles does your iPhone take. To do this, we will need to have the View Cycle Count shortcut installed, which will greatly reduce the effort. We will do the following:





We go to Settings> Privacy> Analysis and improvements.

Click on the share button and choose the View Battery Cycle shortcut.

Automatically, a notification will appear with the number of cycles of the iPhone battery.

And ready. You do not have to do anything else. Remember that if you have an Apple Watch, their cycles are also collected here Of battery. So if you are doing tests and you get very different numbers, it is because one is from the iPhone and the other from the Apple Watch. At the beginning of each log appears the name of the operating system to which that analysis belongs, so you can know if it belongs to one or the other.

Coconut Battery to view iPhone battery cycles





The third option to know what battery cycles your iPhone has is a classic: Coconut Battery. If we download this free app for Mac and connect the iPhone to the Mac via USB, we will see in its corresponding section how our battery is doing.

With this method we can also know the charging cycles of the Apple Watch, so do not be alarmed if you see two very different numbers

load cycles, design capacity, load current, maximum load and more details about iPhone and Mac batteries. Coconut Battery is a true explorer of battery secrets.

Apple batteries are designed to hold at least 80% of their original charge. during the 500 charge cycles of the iPhone. So if your iPhone has fewer cycles and its wear is greater than that theoretical 20%, you could check if a battery change is covered by your warranty.