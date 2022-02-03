How much money is the fortune of each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan? (in millions)

Without a doubt, one of the most popular families in the world and one of the richest, are the clan kardashian jenner formed by Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and of course the matriarch Chris Jennerwithout neglecting his brother robert kardashian. However, the only brother in the family, he rarely appears at events and in the reality show of the family.

The program “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” which was broadcast for almost 15 years and consisted of 20 seasons in total, made this family become popular and even managed to position them as the celebrities with the greatest fortune in the entertainment world.

Kardashian-Jenner clan. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: E! Entertainment Television

Thanks to the aforementioned show, the family has managed to make more millions due to the launch of their own brands, including: a line of makeup, clothing and even products for skin and tooth care, which have been promoted in the program, which helps brands grow and therefore sales skyrocket.

That’s why we leave you a ranking of the fortune of each of the members of the clan kardashian jenner, so you know how much money each member has and how they made their millions.

Kardashian-Jenner clan. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Instagram

Kendall Jenner

In the last position we have the 26-year-old model, Kendall Jenner and his fortune amounts to 45 million dollars (925 million Mexican pesos), which he has collected thanks to his work in the world of fashion.

Kendall Jenner. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Getty Images (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian

On the other hand, we have Khloe Kardashian, which has a fortune of 50 million dollars (1 billion Mexican pesos), product of its denim clothing brand Good American.

Khloe Kardashian. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Getty Images (Cindy Order)

kourtney kardashian

The oldest of the Kardashian sisters, kourtney kardashian, and his fortune amounts to 65 million dollars (1.3 billion Mexican pesos), a product of his brand poosh and his appearance in reality show.

Kourtney Kardashian. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Getty Images (Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Chris Jenner

The matriarch of this clan, Chris Jenner, has a fortune of 190 million dollars (3.9 billion Mexican pesos), let us remember that Kris is manager of her daughters as well as Executive Producer of the reality show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

Chris Jenner. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Getty Images (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner

For its part, Kylie Jennerthanks to your brand kyliecosmetics, has a fortune of 700 million dollars (14 billion Mexican pesos) and Forbes He even named her a billionaire a couple of years ago.

Kylie Jenner. How much money does each of the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan have? / Photo: Getty Images (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

kim kardashian

In the first place we have kim kardashian, who thanks to her beauty brand KKW Beauty ya us clothing line Skims, managed to reach a fortune amounting to 1,800 million dollars (37 billion Mexican pesos), making her a billionaire.