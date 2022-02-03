How is the relationship between Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee today?

There is no doubt that the novelty of this month, if we talk about series, was Pam & Tommy. Starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, fiction set out to review the history of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee around a viral scandal in the mid-’90s. And the way they portray the intense relationship, it’s like a bomb about to explode. How is the bond between both celebrities today?

Available to enjoy at Star+, the series reviews the beginning of their romance. Parties, alcohol, drugs, paparazzi and an impromptu wedding appear as the condiments of this couple who knew how to earn the position of the most controversial and striking of the decade. But all that can come crashing down a man reveals a sex tape That would completely destroy your privacy. In this way, they became pioneers of a situation that – unfortunately – is becoming more and more frequent.

The three episodes broadcast so far work as an introduction to the characters and the story culminates just as they find the perfect way to spread the famous sex-tape. But… how did the real story continue? Once they went through the legal process, Pamela and Tommy finally acquired a financial compensation for copyright. However, his life continued to be a novel of its own.

As shown at the end of chapter 3, Pamela quickly became pregnant in 1995. But a miscarriage hit her life and it wasn’t until 1996 that she finally gave birth to her first child. Brandon and in 1997 to his second son Dylan. However, a year later, a new scandal appeared: Tommy Lee was arrested for violence domestic worker after being accused of beating her while she was holding one of the children.

Thus, the actress filed for divorce and the drummer was sentenced to six months in prison. But the story did not end there! In 1999 they reconciled until once again they separated. By 2008, the four of them decided to move together and even remarried. And two years later, they again went through a divorce. In this sense, each rebuilt his life and went their separate ways.

Figures like Marcus Schenkenberg, Kid Rock, Stephen Dorff, David Charvet, Bret Michaels, Dean Cain, Sylvester Stallone, Kelly Slater, Ben Affleck, Fred Durst and Eric Nies passed through the life of Pamela Anderson. For the lives of Thomas Lee, Mayte García and Sofia Toufa. Today they are both married! She with Dan Hayhurst and he with brittany furlan. But although they lead renewed lives and far from continuous exposure, the truth is that both have been encouraged to confess that they were the loves of their lives.