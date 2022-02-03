Hirving Lozano leaves the match due to a shoulder injury

The Napoli striker left the pitch with his arm immobilized and with an obvious gesture of pain

MEXICO — Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano He was injured in the 66th minute of the game Mexico in view of Panama, after suffering a blow to his right arm, which left him lying on the grass and for which he had to receive medical attention. Before concluding the meeting he had to be transferred to a hospital.

Lozano went to fight a divided ball, but suffered a push, which was not marked as a foul, but when he fell, the Napoli element’s right shoulder and arm took the worst part.

Lozano left the court with a shoulder injury. imago7

The right winger immediately grabbed his shoulder and asked for help, so the referee stopped the game so that the national player could be checked by the tricolor medical team, who asked for the stretcher after the inability to Lush to continue in the match.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

Lozano’s place was taken by Jesús Manuel ‘Tecatito’ Corona, who placed himself in the same position as the Italian team player.

This is not the first time that Lush He suffers an injury with the Aztec team, because last year, during the Gold Cup, the player suffered a knee to the face in the match against Trinidad and Tobago.

This blow left him unconscious and he had to be taken to the hospital. After weeks of recovery, “Chucky” himself confessed that the doctors told him that the blow could leave him with serious consequences.