High level! Lindsey Brewer happy to drive an F4 car

United States.- Lindsey Marie Brewer expressed her joy after practicing at the Women’s Motorsport Championship this year, accompanied by different women who fall in love with cars and adrenaline to become the future of professional racing in the United States. The pilot and star of indy car, who races for the Jay Howard Driver Development sports team, did a good job heading into the 2022 motorsports season.

Through your official account Instagram she exclaimed her enthusiasm, as well as her gratitude for having been given the opportunity to do the women’s practices before returning to the track and admiring those present with her ideal way of driving a vehicle, corresponding to Indycar. However, Lindsey taught that she is a great specialist to drive a single-seater that is linked to the main international motor racing competition, we are talking about Formula 1.

The American has said in certain interviews, including in their respective publications, that her dream is to surpass her own level, in order to advance by leaps and bounds to the main competition on the international circuits, so she showed that her driving is ideal for F1, after entering a bolide of Formula 4 and perform, at high speed, a turn of the steering wheel on curves that are difficult to overcome with some precision. Marie got it without any combination.

Marie Brewer raced in a Formula 4 car

Instagram lindsaymariebrewer

His role model is his compatriot Danica Patrick. The former NASCAR driver is the figurehead Lindsey wants to emulate now that she gets the privilege of racing on featured tracks in Indycar competition. She is not very satisfied with remaining in this motor sport, she will go in search of living her own dream, so she will take advantage of this next periodization to continue advancing with that thought as soon as possible. The season will begin on February 27 of the current year.

“Just got back from the Inde Motorsports Ranch where I had the opportunity to drive the USA Formula 4 car with a group of talented race drivers! Met some new faces and had a ton of fun. Thanks W Series Racing for give me the opportunity and thank you for giving us amazing cars to drive!” Lindsey Marie Brewer wrote in her last post, which she posted 22 hours ago, some time after this note appeared in the sports section of Debate.

Lindsey Marie Brewer with female pilots

Instagram lindsaymariebrewer

