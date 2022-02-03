Héctor Moreno reported with Rayados after participating with El Tri

After his involvement with the Tri at Octagonal End from Concacaf, Hector Moreno was integrated with scratched ahead of his debut in the Club World Cup 2022.

After being in the ‘eye of the hurricane’ due to the supposed intentions that the defender had for being reprimanded and not reaching the next qualifying match of the Selection; the player already concentrated with The gang in Abu Dhabi.

It was after the aforementioned suspension that he had dark within the tricolor call, which conspired in favor of a more complete squad for Rayados, for an expected debut on February 5th.

Similarly, Aguirre managed to integrate the Chilean sebastian vegas, after the dispute of the first game of two that he had with his country; factors that are aligned to cover the shortcomings that will be left by the absence of positions such as the one you hold Duvan Vergaracase of sick leave due to injury.

However, the security of The gang for being measured against the greats in his fifth role in the cup, he has grown, and the main focus goes hand in hand with surpassing the achievements already accumulated by his rival and finalist from the last edition: Tigers.

