Héctor Herrera will be available against the United States

The element of Atlético de Madrid only has a preventive cardboard so far in the Octagonal

Hector Herrera yes it will be available for game against the United Statesof the Concacaf qualifier, at the Azteca Stadium, despite the initial report of ESPNDigital that indicated an accumulation of yellow cards that would have prevented him from having minutes against the set of stars and stripes.

The Atlético de Madrid midfielder had not been warned so far in the tie until he was booked in the 46th minute in the match between Mexico and Panama.

Héctor Herrera was booked against Panama AP Photo

During the week, Héctor Herrera was pointed out by Rogeilo Funes Mori’s father, Miguel Ruperto Funes, for his poor performance in the Mexican National Team and the Tricolor fans had asked that the midfielder go to the bench, for his irregular performances with the team. by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

The element of the mattress box may be active on the FIFA date of March, however, in case of being reprimanded, the following official commitment will be lost due to the accumulation of preventive cards

In the Tricolor, Hirving Lozano, Edson Álvarez, César Montes, Luis ‘Chaka’ Rodríguez and Héctor Moreno have been suspended for this same issue, which has forced ‘Tata’ Martino to modify their line-ups.