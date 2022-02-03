Despite criticism from the press and the fans for his poor performance, ‘Tata’ came out in defense of the Atlético de Madrid midfielder

MEXICO — The coach of the Mexican team, Gerardo Martino, commented that Hector Herrera “He is the best soccer player that Mexico has”, after the criticism that there is against him, for the performance he has had in the last two games.

Martino considers Héctor Herrera to be the best player in Mexico. imago7

“Héctor Herrera is the best soccer player that Mexico has”, said ‘Tata’ Martino, after the victory over Panama, by 1-0.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

about the absence of John Vasquez in the lineups of Tricolor, the coach avoided the explanation and said that “the two center backs were the best players of the match”.

About the penalty that has caused controversy and that gave victory to Mexico, the ‘Tata’ Martino He said “I didn’t see it” and he is confident that he can recover the level that the team showed two years ago.

“Actually we don’t have to recover the group, the group is intact, we have to recover soccer, to have some kind of aspirations, as in what may come in the rest of the year, but there is something that is not in doubt was the strength of the group, which always tried to win the game. What we have lost in two years is football, we have to try to recover it, it is possible that by getting rid of the classification, we can improve”, he commented. Martin.

‘Tata’ wants a full stadium against the United States

The coach of the Mexican team he wants the stadium full against U.S, despite the fact that only 40 thousand tickets are considered to be sold for that commitment.

“It is not a subject that I have discussed, neither with Gerardo (Torrado) nor with the president, nor with the players. I would love to play against the United States, with the state full and cheering for the Mexican team”.