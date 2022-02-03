Health and medicine for all

worry too much has been linked to various health problems, including difficulty swallowing, dizziness, muscle aches and, recently, an investigation found that it could increase the risk of heart disease. For this reason, below we will detail the health effects of worrying and, in addition, we will address some actions that can be followed to put anxiety aside.

Heart disease and concerns

It is shown that the chronic worry can trigger some health problems, Mainly, it is due to a fight or flight response and hormones such as cortisol are released, which increases glucose and triglyceride levels in the blood to be used as fuel. With this release of hormones, you may also experience:

Difficulty to swallow

Dizziness

Dry mouth

fast heartbeat

Fatigue

Headaches and muscle aches

Irritability

Muscle tension

Sickness

Accelerated breathing

sweating

Nervousness

tremors

digestive disorders

short-term memory loss

Too many worries affect cardiovascular health

According to a study published in Journal of American Health Association, Anxious people with a tendency to worry should pay more attention to their cardiometabolic health. According to Lewina Lee, lead author of the study and assistant professor of psychiatry at Boston University School of Medicine, “Our findings indicate that higher levels of anxiety and worry in men are related to biological processes that can lead to heart disease and metabolic conditions, and these associations may be present much earlier in life than commonly believed, possibly during childhood or young adulthood.”

For the investigation they obtained data from the Normative aging study, from which a sample of 1,561 men was selected, who had sent evaluations of seven cardiometabolic biomarkers every three or five years since 1975. The markers that were included were:

Systolic and diastolic blood pressure, as indicators of hypertension Fasting triglycerides, as an indicator of dyslipidemia High cholesterol Body Mass Index, as an indicator of obesity fasting glucose Erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR), as an indicator of inflammation

The Eysenck personality questionnaire was also carried out to assess the degree of neuroticism and sensitivity to negative emotions.

As a result, the researchers found that higher neuroticism was 13% more likely to have six or more risk factors for heart and metabolic disease. They also found that at higher levels of concern there was a 10% risk of having six or more risk factors for cardiometabolic disease. The effects of neuroticism and worry on cardiometabolic health were also found to be similar to long-term alcoholism.

They also concluded that more anxious people may experience a decline in cardiometabolic health earlier than those who are less anxious.

Activities to get away from worries

It has been seen that some activities help to relax and forget about worries, among these the following stand out:

mindful meditation

To do it, it is worth finding a quiet and comfortable place, closing your eyes and taking a deep breath. You should let your thoughts flow without judging them. With 10 minutes to start, it will be an excellent exercise to relax.

Deep breathing

By increasing oxygen levels, anxiety is reduced. There are different methods to achieve this, such as box breathing, 4-7-8 breathing or diaphragmatic breathing, any of them can work to stop worrying.

talk to others

Support groups or calling a close friend can be a great help in channeling concerns. If this doesn’t work, it might be worth contacting a therapist for psychological help.

Exercise

Even a 10-minute walk close to home can be a great way to curb your most worrying thoughts.

3 steps to avoid worry

One method to prevent worry from dominating your life and thoughts is as follows:

Create a worry period. Choose a time to worry, it should be the same time every day, for example: from 5:00 to 5:20 pm. Write down the concerns. During the day, if worries come to mind, don’t think about them too much, just write them down in a notebook and continue with the activity you were doing. Read your worries only during the worry period. Doing it this way makes it more balanced and makes it easier to enjoy the rest of the day.

As seen in the text, worrying too much can lead to major health problems, including cardiovascular ones. Therefore, it is important to create strategies to stay relaxed and without excessive worries.

With information from Medical News Today, WebMd, Healthline and Helpguide.org.