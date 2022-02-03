“He has transformed his body more savagely”

In case the first trailer for The Northman I haven’t made it clear enough Alexander Skarsgård (45) has starred in a new and impressive physical transformation to play a Viking seeking revenge for his father’s murder. The Swedish actor, who already surprised in 2016 with his impressive appearance in the legend of tarzan, he has outdone himself.

This is confirmed by Robert Eggers, director of the film, who ensures that the actor “transformed his body more wildly” for The Northman than to play Tarzan. “The amount of discipline Alex put into this role is insane.”, adds the director, who already achieved notable success in 2019 with The lighthouse.

In the new film by the American director, Skarsgård gets into the skin of the Viking prince Amleth, who was a boy when his father, King Horvendill (Ethan Hawke), was murdered. Years later, Amleth vows to avenge his father’s death and save his mother, Queen Gudrun (Nicole Kidman), from the clutches of his father’s killer, Fjölnir (claes bang).

The cast of The Northman also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Bjork, Willem Dafoe and Ralph Ineson. Precisely the latter, already described Skarsgard as “an absolute beast” in the film. “His dedication was incredible and he became something of a monster for the role,” said the British actor.

settled career

Despite being 45 years old, Alexander Skarsgård’s career is as long as it is successful. Zoolander (2001) was his first big project in Hollywood, but it was the miniseries Generation Kill and, above all, TrueBlood, which definitely placed him on the map. the legend of tarzan was his definitive consecration, but his participation in Big Little Lies or more recently in Succession They confirm that the Swede has not lacked quality proposals.

Now with The Northman, which will hit theaters on April 22, Skarsgård again assumes the role of main protagonist in a film that is already raising enormous expectations both for its ingredients: a promising director, a good plot and a luxury cast.