He can return to the National Team but he would ask for Martino to leave and he is not Chicharito

A player could return to El Tri on the condition that Gerardo Martino does not continue as coach.

February 03, 2022 10:57 a.m.

The Mexican National Team He got 7 of the 9 points available on the FIFA date, but he did not leave good feelings in terms of his game, as he suffered against the three rivals he faced and, in fact, he had to resort to a gift penalty to beat Panama at the Azteca Stadium.

The fans begin to ask players to Martino has not summoned or convinced them to return to El Tri, and one of them is Carlos candlewho could wear the shirt of the Selectionbut I would put a condition.

Carlos candle He has not played with El Tri since the arrival of Gerardo Martinoso his condition to return would be the departure of the Argentine coach, since Vela would not be willing to endure the conditions of Martino inside of Selection.

Since when has Carlos Vela not played with the Mexican National Team?

The last time Carlos candle played with the Selection It was in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and he did it by playing the 90 minutes of the match that El Tri lost in the round of 16 against Brazil, however, after speaking with Martinohe was not summoned again.

