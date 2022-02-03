HBO ranking in the United States: top 10 of the favorite movies of Wednesday, February 2

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in theaters and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and have everyone breathless.

The news is that HBO take a count to share what people are watching in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. For this reason, it has a very interesting offer to its credit, which we detail below.

Surely you have already seen many of them, but there will be others that may interest you, so get on with it! See the 10 most searched movies in the United States:

one. The Fallout

Vada is a teenager trying to overcome the side effects she suffers from experiencing a tragedy at her high school. After this experience, the relationship with his family and friends, as well as his way of seeing the world, will change forever.

two. Alvin and the Chipmunks

The life of Dave Seville (Jason Lee), an unsuccessful composer, is monotonous and frustrating, until he meets three squirrels (Alvin, Simon and Theodore) coming from the forest. Dave kicks them out of his house as he doesn’t find it natural for the squirrels to talk, but changes his mind when he hears them sing and invites them to sing his lyrics. Dave goes to his record company to show the squirrels to his boss, but he tricks them into staying with him.

3. No one

Hutch Mansell, a family man who endures the blows of life with resignation and without defending himself. A nobody. One night, when two thieves break into his house, Hutch decides not to act and does not try to defend himself or his family, convinced that this is the only way to prevent an escalation of violence. In the aftermath of the attack, his teenage daughter Blake makes no secret of his disappointment, and his wife, Becca, becomes even more distant.

Four. Evil one

Madison is a woman who has some macabre nightmares that leave her completely paralyzed. Terrified by what she sees in them, Madison can’t sleep at night or live during the day. But the terror will take hold of her every time when she discovers that those nightmares are not dreams, but are facts of real life.

5. R3sacon

After the unexpected death of his father, Alan (Zach Galifianakas) is taken by his friends Phil (Bradley Cooper), Stu (Ed Helms) and Doug (Justin Bartha) to a specialized center to get better. This time there is no wedding or farewell party. What can go wrong? Well, when these guys hit the road and especially when Chow (Ken Jeong) shows up… the die is cast. Third installment of the franchise started in 2009 with ‘The Hangover’.

6. Annabelle: Creation

Several years after the tragic death of his daughter, a toymaker who creates dolls and his wife welcome a nursing nun and a group of girls into their home, trying to turn their house into a cozy orphanage. However, the new tenants will become the target of Annabelle, a doll possessed by a demonic being. Sequel to “Annabelle” (2014).

7. 2 Guns

A DEA agent, Bobby Trench (Denzel Washington) and a Naval Intelligence officer, Michael Stigman (Mark Wahlberg), manage to steal 43 million dollars from the mob. The problem is that in reality that money was not from the criminal organization, but from the CIA. Film adaptation of a graphic novel by Steven Grant.

8. How to kill your boss

For Nick, Kurt and Dale, the only solution to making their daily routine more tolerable would be to make their insufferable bosses disappear. With the help of a few too many drinks and dodgy advice from a hustler ex-con, the three friends conceive a devious and seemingly foolproof plan to get rid of them. There’s just one problem: the best laid plans are only as foolproof as the brains that conceived them.

9. The dark knight

Batman/Bruce Wayne returns to continue his war on crime. With the help of Lieutenant Jim Gordon and District Attorney Harvey Dent, Batman sets out to destroy organized crime in Gotham City. The triumvirate proves their effectiveness, but suddenly the Joker appears, a new criminal who unleashes chaos and has the citizens terrified.

10. super agent 86

TV series of 138 episodes (1965-1970) that parodies the James Bond movies. Super Agent 86 is Maxwell Smart, a sloppy secret agent who must complete very dangerous missions with the help of his inseparable partner, Agent 99.