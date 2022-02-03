Harry Styles’ ‘Love On Tour’ will finally arrive in Mexico at Foro Sol

After the question of whether he would resume his world tour after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Harry Styles announced his Love On Tour 2022with which he will visit different places in Mexico and other Latin American countries.

Since last year, the British musician resumed the tour to promote his second studio album, finelinewith which he offered concerts around the United States, and even in one of his presentations in Los Angeles, he had an audience of renowned musical stars, such as the members of bts, Selena Gomez, Lizzoamong others.

Through social networks, Ocesa and Harry Styles confirmed the dates for the Love On Tour 2022 in Mexico.

The musician excited his fans in the country’s metropolitan area by announcing that CDMX is among the stops he plans to make this year.

The appointment for the inhabitants of the Mexican capital and neighboring states will be on Friday, November 25 at the Foro Sol. In fact, with this concert he will close his small tour of the Mexican Republic.

As could be seen in his concerts in the United States, the former member of One Direction will tour his record productions, so it is very likely that we will hear songs like “Watermelon Sugar”, “Sweet Creature”, “Falling”, “Sign of the Times”, “Adore You” and more.

A few minutes after the concert was confirmed, Tiketmaster resumed the sale of tickets for the Harry Styles concert at the Foro Sol in CDMX, which you can now purchase.

Below we share the prices that are currently being handled for the presentation of the British at the Foro Sol in Mexico City:

Green C: $427

Orange C: $534

Green B: $677

Orange B: $974

General Pitch B: 194

Green A: 107

Orange A: 307

Lvl E: 607

Lvl D: 907

Level C: $2107

Level B: $2607

Level A: $3107

Pits A and B: $4,000