Harry Potter: why Ian Mckellen rejected the role of Albus Dumbledore | Movies | nnda nnlt | FAME

One of the most beloved characters in the saga of “Harry Potter” is Albus Dumbledore, who has been mostly played by the Irish-British actor Michael Gambon, after the death of the artist who played him in the first two films, Richard Harris.

Harris, who passed away October 25, 2022brought to life the headmaster of Hogwarts in “The Philosopher’s Stone” and “The Chamber of Secrets”, conquering the audience with his imposing character; however, after his death the position was available to interpret it. One of the actors who was contacted to take his place was Ian McKellenwho declined the offer for an important reason.

Pride prevented the audience from enjoying what could have been an excellent characterization of the greatest magician of all time. But why did the British take that position? Find out below.

Ian Murray McKellen is a British film and stage actor (Photo: Twitter / Ian McKellen)

THE REASON WHY IAN MCKELLEN REFUSED TO BE DUMBLEDORE

McKellen came close to being a part of three of the biggest pop culture franchises of recent times: Marvel, The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter; however, when he was offered the role of dumbledore he immediately decided that he would not accept it, due to comments Richard Harris made about his work.

Richard Harris as Albus Dumbledore (Photo: Warner Bros.)

WHAT RICHARD HARRIS SAID

As revealed by Ian, Harris never agreed with the way he developed his work, going so far as to state that what he did was “brilliant, but without passion.” In an interview with ‘Espinof’, the interpreter of Magneto noted the following:

“When they called me to ask if I was interested in appearing in the Harry Potter movies, they didn’t tell me what character it was, but I guessed what they were thinking. I couldn’t succeed an actor in a role who I knew didn’t approve of me.”.

MICHAEL GAMBON AS DUMBLEDORE

Actor Michael Gambon brought to life Albus Dumbledore, the beloved headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He landed this role after the sudden death of the first Dumbledore, Richard Harris, at age 72 due to lymphatic cancer in 2002.

In Michael Gambon they found the ‘perfect’ replacement. The Irish-British actor had studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London and his career had spanned film, theater and television.

With a long career, Gambon was called by Alfonso Cuarón, the director of the third “Harry Potter” film, to play Dumbledore. However, unlike Richard, Michael chose not to read the books written by JK Rowling.

“I didn’t want to be like those actors who complain that their scenes are so much shorter than the original story,” he said in an interview.

Michael Gambon continued in the remaining eight films in the saga: “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” (2004), “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” (2005), “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” (2007) , “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (2009), as well as for “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” part 1 (2010) and 2 (2011).