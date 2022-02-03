Halle Berry has some advice to give Zoe Kravitz about Catwoman

We are less than a month away from knowing what Matt Reeves has achieved with batman. Regardless of how many versions of Caped Crusader and his related characters exist, we will always be there to meet them. In that sense, the arrival of a new Catwoman is as exciting for a fan, as it is for those actresses who have already personified her in the past. A kind of emotion that Halle Berry can’t hide and that she needs to share in some way with Zoe Kravitz.

For this, the actress has a little advice. Although humble and simple, it is advice after all. Because both she and all the creatives behind any iteration of Batman know that they have a long-standing legacy on their hands that means many things to popular culture, and also to certain groups of people.

It was in the year 2004 when Halle Berry came to the character. Warner Bros originally intended to make the first spin off in the story about a Batman character, but with actress Michelle Pfeiffer in mind. At first, she had agreed with the study, but creative differences forced her to leave and leave the executives without a muse.

However, the project went ahead and this presented a new opportunity to take certain creative liberties and change practically from scratch what was planned for said film. That was how Selina Kyle ‘was no more’ and in her place came a new character named Patience Phillips, who was played by Berry.

The result was infamous and one of the biggest offenses ever done to the comic book world. Or at least that’s how all Batman fans and much of the general public position it. The critics were not in favor of the experiment either, but despite the failures and the bitter pill, Halle Berry still remembers it fondly and therefore she believes it is important to share a few words with Zoe Kravitz.

When asked if he ever talked to her about his work at batmanBerry said no and was excited for her successor. But mostly concerned about her way of approaching her character:

“Just be brave and bring your own interpretation to the role. I think she’s going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can’t wait to see her performance.”

After Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway was the next to wear her ears. The actress worked with Christopher Nolan on her own portrayal of her character for The Dark Knight Rises (2012). Despite the fact that his role was brief and only had the development of a film, for the vast majority it was a reckless and affective participation.

Now comes the turn of Zoe Kravitz, who apparently will do something different and cooler with the character. To tell the truth, little has been seen about her work in the film. No more than the trailers show, but she makes sure batman it’s not a source tape for anyone. This means that the Catwoman will be well positioned within Gotham City by the time the lights go out and we start watching the film.

If his interpretation is effective and he wins the affection of the public, it would not be unreasonable to assume that he will get his own television series. spin offas was the case with The Penguin by Colin Farrell, or Commissioner Gordon by Jeffrey Wright with the series GCPD.

batman It will hit theaters on March 4 this year. While Halle Berry is a participant in Roland Emmerich’s new film, moon fall. This new science fiction and natural disaster movie is already in theaters.