Haircuts: ‘Boyish’ the look for thin, sparse hair with little volume that slims the face

At Panorama we know that mini lengths will be in trend this 2022, that’s why we present you the ‘Boyish’ haircut; an ideal look for those who have thin, sparse hair with little volume, the good news is that it will slim your face in just a few minutes.

The time has come to say goodbye to long hair to try a versatile style to wear on men or women, a trend that favors all types of hair. We love the contouring effect it will give to round faces!

What is the ‘Boyish’ haircut?

Also known as the ‘naughty boy’ cut, this is a very famous vintage look in the 1920s that plays with the symmetry of the front bangs to give a ‘V’ figure. This proposal provides a lot of movement and volume, and our fashion gurus like Jennifer Lawrence have already used it.

Photo: Pinterest

Advantages of using the Shingle or Boyish Bob Haircut

The Bob Shingle is for those who do not love to have the same hairstyle every day, it is ideal for not spending a lot of time styling your hair, in addition to giving volume to hair with little hair. We love the fun refresh that can be given to any style.

So now you know, in the coming months do not hesitate to leave your comfort zone so that you look much younger. You, would you try the ‘Boyish’ haircut?