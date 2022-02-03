Hailey Bieber talks about the possibility of having a baby with Justin

Despite all the scandals and criticism that have arisen around the marriage made up of Hailey and Justin Bieber, they are still more in love than ever and she spoke about the possibility that they will soon become parents.

What did Hailey Bieber say?

In an interview with “Wall Street Journal”, the model shared how she feels and assured that although she loves her husband, they are not yet ready to start a family.

“I think the ideal would be to try it in the next two years. But when it comes to trying, that means we don’t know how long the process is going to take and what it’s going to entail. There will definitely be no kids this year, it would be too stressful, or so I think,” Hailey said.

It is worth mentioning that the socialite will turn 26 at the end of this 2022, while the singer is about to reach 28, so they still have a lot of time to think about having children.

In addition, Alec Baldwin’s niece stressed that she needs to finish some projects to take that step. “Everyone assumes that for a woman love comes first, then marriage, and finally the baby. Okay, but what about all the things I want to accomplish with my business? I’m too young to have kids right away.” he added.

Hailey and Justin’s love story

The current marriage has been known for many years; Hailey was even a fan of Justin when he was still Selena Gomez’s boyfriend.

In addition, some followers of the singer remember that the socialite expressed on more than one occasion the admiration she had for the relationship of the singers.

“I don’t care what people say, but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together are the definition of a teenage dream #word,” the model wrote on her Twitter in 2011.

However, Justin and Selena had many problems, as they cut and returned, meanwhile Hailey became a friend of the interpreter of “Stay” and a great support for him.

Although rumors began to emerge about a relationship between the artist and the socialite, he himself denied them. In 2014, he posted a photo of himself with her and wrote, “People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend. If it wasn’t, they would know.”

As Justin and Selena continued their on-and-off relationship, Hailey began dating Shawn Mendes.

In March 2018, the singers broke up for good and, some time later, he began a formal relationship with his best friend.

After three months, the interpreter proposed to her and they united their lives.

Although it seemed that it was a very short relationship, the reality is that his story developed along with that of Gómez.

Justin’s unexpected marriage sparked criticism from fans of the former Disney star, as they always thought they would end up together.

Currently, Selena has made her way separately, while the singer and his wife are happy.