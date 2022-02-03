Grease: Paramount Begins Filming for Spinoff “Rise of the Pink Ladies”

Nostalgia is a more than latent resource in the current entertainment industry and it seems that dusting off characters and narratives from contemporary film classics remains one of the great bets of streaming production companies.

Although at the moment it has not been confirmed that the stars of the film “Grease” (Vaseline) are part of the new project of the Paramount streaming platform, what is a fact is that The filming of “Rise of the Pink Ladies” has begun in Vancouver, Canada, which in series format will be a kind of prequel to the film starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John, in 1978.

So far, the production has revealed, through the Paramount Plus Instagram, apart from the cast that will be part of “Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”, which includes Marisa Davila (Atypical) as “Jane”, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as “Olivia”, Ari Notartomaso (Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin) as “Cynthia”, Tricia Fukuhara (Dante Falls) as “Nancy”, Shanel Bailey (The Equalizer) as “Hazel”, Madison Thompson (Ozark) as “ Susan,” as well as Johnathan Nieves (Penny Dreadful: City of Angels) as “Richie,” Jason Schmidt (48 Hours) as “Buddy,” and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper (When They See Us) as “Wally.”

The project contemplates addressing the formation of the women’s group “Pink Ladies”, placing the story four years before the events of “Vaselina”, and how it is that the now new protagonists begin to formulate their “gangs” at the “Rydell” school, where “Danny Zuko” (John Travolta) and “Sandy Olsson” (Olivia Newton-John) took the side of popularity.

“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies” has Annabel Oakes (Atypical, Transparent) as the writer and producer of this series, in addition to the fact that Alethea Jones will be responsible for directing the first pilot of the series and with the possibility that also take command of the first chapters of the series, after it passes its first acceptance filters among Paramount producers, who plan that the project can be released this year.

The production has not revealed more details about whether other iconic characters from the original film will be addressed in the debut chapters of “Rise of The Pink Ladies”, or if at least they will have special participation by the actors who originally played the protagonists, however, the leaks indicate that the new female characters will have a high load of inspiration in “Rizzo” and “Franchy”, who were played by Stockard Channing and Didi Conn, respectively.

Initially, it was HBO Max who had in his hands to venture into this spinoff of “Grease” with the tentative title of “Rydell High School”, however, the project was left in the pipeline and was taken over by Paramount, which among its hooks to attract the “Vaseline”-loving public and captivate a new audience, It will take a lot of care in its sound element by having Justin Tranter as a composer, who has worked for Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears and Justin Bieber, for example.

In December 2019, Olivia Newton-John shared on her Instagram account a photograph accompanied by John Travolta, an image in which both wore costumes referring to the characters of “Grease” and highlighting that since the filming of the film they had not been characterized like “Danny Zuko” and “Sandy Olsson”, which generated speculation among fans who quickly questioned the singer if they were together for a reunion for a project.

