Goodbye Gerardo Martino: Mexico’s fans demand his resignation and revealed their Liga MX candidate

Gerardo Martino is still at the center of the controversy in the Mexican National Team and fans want to replace him with a Liga MX coach.

February 03, 2022 10:55 a.m.

Despite the victory of the Mexican National Team against Panama by 1-0, the doubts about the soccer level of the players focused on the lack of ability of Gerardo Martino to enhance them, which provoked the anger of the spectators in Aztec Stadium.

The goal from Raúl Jiménez’s penalty shot failed to calm the anxieties of the fans present at the legendary stadium where they ended up launching a forceful message against the Argentine strategist.

Although he has the support of the players and a shaky board of directors in the Mexican Football Federation, the fans were blunt and chose the replacement for the Tata Martino once he leaves the substitutes bench.

According to the journalist Salvador Pérez, some guests from the FMF and sponsors of the match surprised those present by demanding the presence of Miguel The lice Herrera to replace the former Barcelona coach.

The Mexican technical director is preparing the details of the return to action with Tigres UANL for the rest of the season in Liga MX where he continues to try to implement the lice and leave behind the remnants of the image of Ricardo Ferretti.

The next matches of the Mexican National Team will be against the United States, Honduras and El Salvador on March 24, 27 and 30 respectively, waiting to convince the fans with the style of play and put aside the exit rumors.