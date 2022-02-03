Good movies that I will never see again

I recently watched story of a marriage. I can say that it’s the best I’ve seen in recent months and I’m not very dramatic. But the story is very well narrated, the actors Adam Driver Y Scarlett Johansson They are sublime, the masterful direction. All ten. But I hope I never see her again.

And it is that the bad body that leaves you is not paid. That broken Adam Driver, that heartbroken Johansson, that Laura Dern and that Ray Liotta as lawyers who only think about taking everything from the other. Real as life itself. Your vision hurts. That’s why it’s the best of 2019.

After this rant I go to the crux of the matter. I have decided to bring you a list of good movies that I liked but that I will never see again. If you feel like it, leave me in the comments which movies transmit the same to you.

Without further delay, I begin.

I already told you. It is the film that led me to write this article. I am not going to say much more about it since my colleague Mario Fernández spoke so highly of it that I am not going to improve it. He left you with his critique.

I will only tell you that you have to see it at least once, maybe not like all the ones on the list. But this yes.

One of the best movies of the year. Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winslet, perhaps the best actors of their generation, were reunited after Titanic. And what a barbarity of a movie.

DiCaprio plays a young man who intends to travel and see places to escape the daily routine of his life and his work. Winslet is April, a woman who wants to become a famous actress.

They both know each other; at first everything flows as it should: passion, dreams, goals. The idealization of a better life that soon gives way to the monotony of day to day, of the frustration of seeing that you do not fulfill what you had proposed and in the person next to you you see the culprit of your mediocrity.

A masterpiece. directs Sam Mendeswith Roger Deakins as director of photography and Thomas Newman signing an exceptional music.

As I said, it’s a masterpiece but it hurts a lot, it’s a criticism of that North American society, of its lack of ambition, of not fighting in the face of adverse situations. From happiness and dreams we give way to insecurity, fear of failure and lack of attachment. Hard, without concessions. I doubt I’ll ever see her again. But as Story of a Marriage deserves to be seen, at least once.

About fifteen years ago I watched this movie. Never more. It’s hypnotic, in many ways. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the director shows us the descent into hell of the protagonists. It is a good film in the technical sense, beautifully filmed and where the enormous filmmaker he has become is glimpsed. But as a film it is dirty, without hope, without redemption. Characters doomed to destruction, with an undisputed protagonist, addiction.

I can’t get past talking about the huge soundtrack of Clint Mansellwhose main theme is beautiful, but sad and horrifying when listening to it in the film.

In short, one of the worst experiences I’ve had watching movies. This is one of those movies that I would never recommend.

Don’t get me wrong. I saw it at the cinema and it kept me engrossed in my seat for two hours. After all, she has a good director, Alejandro Amenabarand good actors like Javier Bardem, Bethlehem Wheel, Lola Duenas or Mabel Rivera. But seen from the perspective that time gives you, what need did I have to get into the movie theater to see this suffering? I imagine that morbid.

The last years of Ramón Sampedro were the talk of the pink sauce on television at the end of the 90s. Ramón spent three decades fighting to achieve a dignified death without a positive result. His life was transferred to the cinema in a film that does not invite to see it again.

To make matters worse, that same year it premiered million dollar Babywhose disheartening ending fled from all the apology that the Spanish film does show off.

I had no reason or interest in seeing this film. Damn the day. Or not. It is that he directs and scripts Javier Feser. And the guy is very good. Whether in Champions, Mortadelo and Filemón, The miracle of P. Tinto or this one that concerns us.

But seriously, there’s no reason to press play on this movie other than Fesser’s exceptional storytelling. We are going to watch two hours and twenty minutes of emotional torture, watching perhaps one of the saddest films in the recent history of cinema.

However, it is a film that I would recommend seeing at least once.

Jopeta with Spanish cinema, abuses the tear. yes it is true that Bayonne, director of the film that had already put us to the test with The Impossible, chooses to tell us a tragic story in the form of a story. But the end… with that music from Fernando Velazquez (I really like this composer) and that voice of Liam Neeson…

We are raising the bar of the tear. Children with rare diseases and parents who will fight to the end to find an impossible cure. I will not forget that father, played by Nick Nolte, in that library, instructing himself in medical treatises. Or the scene of the family eating the pasta with their hands so that Lorenzo wouldn’t feel bad doing it himself, because of that degenerative disease that prevents him from picking up a fork.

The film is directed by George Milleran SUV, that the Mad Max saga makes you the same as Babe, the pig in the city.

A film of love from parents to children reflected in the tenacity of the search for a non-existent cure. Needless to say, it’s another movie that I don’t feel like watching.

I left the cinema with a bad body. Solomon Northup’s biography, as told by steve mcqueen, is hard, with explicit violence that leaves you feeling bad, exhausted. Solomon is a man who has it all, a cultured musician with a reputation and family. But he is black. One night he is drugged and kidnapped to be sold into slavery on a Louisiana plantation. From then on he will live an ordeal on the slave plantations.

The best part of the film was the discovery of Lupita Nyong’obut not even she would escape from the plantation owner.

The hardships of the slaves are too many, we feel like ecstatic spectators before the impossibility of freedom, unless it is presented to you Brad Pitt at the door…

Much suffering, much violence and there is no room for hope. Without a doubt, it is not a film that I contemplate wanting to see again.

A descent into hell through self-destruction. That is the journey of our character Ben Sanderson, played by a great Nicolas Cage. Sanderson is a screenwriter who goes to Las Vegas to die, after losing everything in Hollywood. In the fall he will meet Sara (elizabeth shue), a prostitute whom he will drag on his way.

There is nothing positive in this film, nor the meeting of two people. Not even for those, Sara becomes in fact the perfect partner of that journey of self-destruction.

This may be one of the most beautifully told love stories. The connection of two outcasts far removed from what surrounds us. Better self-destruct accompanied.

I end up with one of the hardest movies I remember. I have never seen her again and will never see her again. The drama of unemployment is very well represented in this film. Depressing characters, doomed to fall into that black hole, without hope.

A great cast commanded by Javier Bardem and superbly directed by Fernando Leon de Aranoa. This year they have reunited with another great film.

Greetings and be happy.