Gold worth! The new coach of Atlético de San Luis was Olympic champion in Tokyo

The new coach of the Potosí team did not make a career as a professional soccer player and at the highest level he has only managed a first team: Sao Paulo, before achieving the Olympic crown.

The wait is over for him. Athletic Saint Louis. Six days after dismissing the Uruguayan technical director Marcelo Mendezthe potosino team has given the chime with the hiring of the brazilian Andre Jardinethe coach who led the Brazilian team to win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Tuesday, information began to circulate about the possible arrival of Andre Jardine to Liga MX as responsible for the course of the Athletic Saint Louis and at night the signing has been confirmed by various journalistic reports, ruling out the possibility of hiring other candidates such as Robert Dante Siboldi Y Ricardo La Volpe.

Andre Jardine will take command of Athletic Saint Louis in a very difficult situation. The Potosi squad occupies the last place in the classification of the Closing tournament 2022 no points and is also in the basement of the quotient table; Your mission will be to avoid fines.

Who is Andre Jardine?

André Jardine, new technical director of the Athletic Saint Louis, is 42 years old, was born on August 9, 1979 in Porto Alegre, Brazil. He studied at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul where he graduated in Physical Education. Without having had a career as a professional soccer player, he was in charge of the minor categories of the Porto Alegre clubs: Inter and Gremio.

He has been the coach of the first team of Sao Paulo and later assumed the technical direction of the Brazilian teams under 20 and under 23, which he directed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where in the semifinals he eliminated the Mexican team led by Jaime Lozano; in the final they beat Spain.