Giants beat Navegantes in extra innings

The representatives of the Dominican Republic were in the first place of the table of positions, assuring the locality in their next match

The Cibao Giants squandered a six-run lead, but were able to overcome some inspired innings in extra innings Magellan’s Navigators to close the first stage of the Caribbean Series Santo Domingo 2022.

The Dominicans took the lead in the second inning on a two-run RBI single by Juan Francisco. The Dominicans continued to build a lead in the fifth inning with a three-pointer from Joseph Siri and in the sixth, Carlos Paulino Y Richard Urena they took two more laps to the plate.

Contrary to what was seen in other games, where the Dominican reliever was extremely solid, the seventh inning proved to be an important challenge for the Dominicans, who allowed a three-run rally and had to use three pitchers to stop the offense from Navigators.

The Venezuelans reduced the advantage with hits from Niuman Romerto, Willians Astudillo Y Balbino Fuenmayor, while a shot of Paul Sandoval led the fifth lap of the set of Magellan. In the eighth inning, the team went back on the attack scoring two more rounds of singles from Astudillo and of Danny Vasquez.

The bottom of the eighth inning marked a controversial moment of the game, when Gustavo Nunez was ruled safe at third after a bunt, in which it appeared that the runner had been put out and this caused the ejection of the Venezuelan catcher, by claiming the play.

Finally, Hanser Albert hit a sacrifice fly in the tenth inning, leaving on the field Magellan and giving victory to the Dominicans.

The winning pitcher was Ferdinand Abbot (1-0) in a relief role, while the loser was Danny Rondon (0-1).

next day

Both teams passed to the semifinal stage and will be playing it on the sixth day of the tournament. The Navigators will face in the first hour against Barranquilla Caimans, while the giants will be measured at the last minute Charros from Jalisco, Representatives of Mexico.