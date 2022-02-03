Giant serous cystadenoma found in accessory ovary in morbidly obese girl

Ectopic ovarian tissue is an unusual entity, especially if it is an isolated finding that is thought to be embryological in origin.

Histology of the resected mass shows a Graafian follicle and an inner lining of ciliated columnar epithelium, consistent with a benign cystadenoma derived from ovarian tissue. Photo: Supplied.

In the case presented by the specialists, they found that an eleven-year-old girl with morbid obesity presented with pain in the left side, irregular menstruation and nausea and after several diagnostic procedures, it was revealed that the patient had a large ovarian cyst.

The treatment applied was a surgical resection, and they determined that the resected mass was not of tubal origin as suspected, but a serous cystadenoma derived from the ovarian tissue.

A serous cystadenoma is a very common type of noncancerous ovarian tumor. It develops from cells on the surface of the ovary and can grow to a very large size and, as a result, can cause significant symptoms in many patients.

In the medical literature it is stated that the incidence of ovarian tissue ectopic is so rare that its report is approximately 1 in 29,000 and 1 in 700,000 gynecological admissions.

Sagittal T1-weighted MRI. A great density multilobular cystic structure fluid is seen approximately midline and extends to the level of the umbilicus. Although the cyst appears to originate on the right side, at laparotomy it was found to be attached to the left fallopian tube.

The case authored by Puerto Rican doctors represents what is known as an accessory ovary, according to the Wharton criteria, given its adnexal location, as well as a continuous blood supply with the fallopian tube.

This led to the assumption that it is a tissue which is embryologically ectopic, to refer to Lachman’s nomenclature, due to the no surgery or disease previous pelvic or abdominal; is also significant smooth and atraumatic appearance of eutopic ovaries at laparotomy.

“To our knowledge, this is the second report of a serous cystadenoma arising from an ovary accessory or supernumerary, and is among the largest masses reported”, describes the document published in BMC, Journal of Medical Case Report.

The description made by the doctors indicates that a giant serous cystadenoma arising from an ovary accessory. “In the case presented, the patient also manifested a decrease in urinary frequency”, they specified in the investigation.

Other elements of the case reflected by the patient is that she did not present dysuria, fever, hematuria or bloody stools. What’s more, medical and family history they were trivial. The patient also had no history of hospitalizations, surgeries, or chronic illnesses.

The patient had her menarche at the age of ten, and continued with irregular cycles, every forty or fifty days, and with a very abundant flow. “The physical examination showed that the adolescent suffered from morbid obesity with a Body Mass Index of 42. Her abdomen was soft and depressible, without identifying masses on palpation, they describe.

Several imaging studies were performed, including a pelvic ultrasound, which identified a 18.7 cm × 10.0 cm × 15.4 cm cystic lesion extending into the abdomen to approximately the level of the umbilicus.

Two MRI studies were ordered, which showed a large cystic structure that appeared to originate from the right adnexa, suggesting an ovarian tumor.

Specialists noted that the patient’s young age and impressive weight are unusual features of this case. “To our knowledge, there have only been five previously reported cases of extra ovaries diagnosed in children under the age of eighteen,” they stressed.

