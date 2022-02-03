Gaslit (STARZPLAY) | Unveils its first trailer

‘Gaslit,’ the political thriller starring Julia Roberts and Sean Penn for STARZPLAY, unveils its first trailer

‘Gaslit‘, starring Julia Roberts Y Sean Pennreveal your First glance. The Seriebased on the first season of the acclaimed podcast ‘Slow Burn’, is coming to STARZPLAY the April 24.

The series focuses on offering a modern view of watergate which focuses on untold stories and forgotten characters of the scandal, from Nixon’s bumbling and opportunistic underlings to the deranged fanatics who helped commit his crimes and the tragic whistleblowers who ultimately brought down the entire corrupt enterprise.

The cast of ‘Gaslit’ is completed dan stevens like John Dean Betty Gilpin as Mo Dean, Shea Whighham as G. Gordon Liddy and Darby Camp like Marty Mitchell.

«It is the story of Watergate that you’ve never heard before. (…) The goal of this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this topicwhich makes for a much richer and closer story than the usual male-centric political dramas about the time. I can’t wait for viewers to experience the extraordinary performances of this remarkable ensemble, headed by Julia Roberts.brought to life in this thrilling, weirder-than-fiction story of marriage, love, betrayal and ultimately hope“, He says Robbie Pickeringcreator and showrunner of ‘Gaslit’.

Synopsis for ‘Gaslit’

The story will focus on Martha Mitchell, played by Julia Roberts. A big personality with an even bigger mouth. Martha is a celebrated Arkansas socialite and wife of Nixon’s faithful attorney general, John Mitchell, played by Sean Penn. Despite his party affiliation, he is the first person to publicly sound the alarm about Nixon’s involvement in Watergate, causing both the Presidency and his personal life to unravel. As Attorney General, John Mitchell is Nixon’s most trusted adviser and best friend. Temperamental, foul-mouthed and ruthless – but hopelessly in love with his famous wife – he will be forced to choose between Martha and the President.