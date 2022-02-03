Futuristic action for Vin Diesel fans

The reviews of David Perez “Davicine”:

Bloodshot

Directed by DaveWilson, who leaves the universe of visual effects to debut in the direction of this feature film with a video game spirit, Bloodshot It is based on the best-selling comics by valiantwith Vin Diesel (Fast&Furious) leading a cast that completes Eiza Gonzalez (BabyDriver, Fast & Furious: Hobbs and Shaw), Guy Pearce (memento, iron Man 3), Sam Heughan (Outlander) Y Toby Kebbell (war for the planet of the apes, a monster comes to see me). The film was released in theaters on March 6, 2020 by Sony Pictures Entertainment Iberiahas been on sale in physical format since July 2020, and reaches Netflix on December 31, 2021.

A future of super humans

Vin Diesel He does not abandon the action that the public and himself like so much, and this time he gets into the skin of Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in combat and brought back to life by the RST corporation as the superhuman Bloodshot.

With an army of nanotech in his veins and an unstoppable force, he is more powerful than ever and capable of instant self-healing. But in order to control his body, the company has taken control of his mind and memories of him. Ray no longer knows what is real and what isn’t – but it’s his mission to find out.

Let’s go back to the movies of the 90s

Bloodshot it has a fairly simplified family revenge story, respecting the basic skeleton of the original work and correctly preserving the important twists, but unfortunately it is very unconvincing, and that is not to be expected too much from a futuristic action movie created to be popcorn .

The film begins with the clichés that we are used to seeing so much since the nineties, with a protagonist who is actually a classic antihero, although it is not due to the script’s requirement since the most recent comics already incorporated those clichés.

Unfortunately, it also takes the visual style of the nineties with an aesthetic that contributes little and less surprises. From the initial crash in a tunnel to some bullets ricocheting off the main character and the “nanobots” that make their way through the veins of the protagonist, the rest of the CGI is too reminiscent of the aesthetics of computer games that are not very relevant and of little pleasure. visual. Contrary to what it might seem, some of the most compelling action scenes are achieved thanks to fast camera movement and faster staging.

But complaining about the above does not mean that the film is bad in itself, because it really is entertaining and deeper than any of the average superhero movies, but the selection of the cast does not help at all to raise the quality, with many actors who are hard to see in their roles and some dialogue that seems written to get by, and we have a lot of wildly exaggerated performances, which keep the film rooted in the territory of series B cinema, which is where it seems that it should fit despite the budget.

Vin Diesel knows what he has in his hands

If we must highlight someone from the cast, that is Vin Dieselwhich to the delight of his fans repeats in Bloodshot what he has been doing for a long time, recalling many of his previous films, and being the main attraction of the film, since it depends largely on him to maintain the interest of the spectators and the show.

superstars like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Y Vin Diesel they were destined to be superheroes at some point, and Diesel He achieved with this film what he had been trying for a long time, although camouflaged as a mere action movie, but showing that he knows how to manage the action scenes as he has done with many other action franchises in the past.

Eiza Gonzalez He also comes in as an action star with this movie, as his skills can also be seen around here, who manages to be both stunning and badass while getting his own fight scenes.

Along with them we have Alex Hernandez Y Sam Heughan working well with his action sequences. Too bad that in terms of action they work well, but in terms of scenes with dialogues we can’t see them convincing or natural, being in that aspect the only one that stands out Guy Pearce like a good villain, and I always have the feeling that Pearce It’s better than a lot of the movies he stars in.

Bloodshot is a movie made for unconditional fans of Vin Dieselbut despite the desire to Sony for creating a cinematographic universe in the purest style Marvel, the expected foundation building for a franchise is virtually non-existent. We are facing a hybrid that mixes the genres of superhero, action and science fiction movies and that keeps us eating popcorn only thanks to the know-how of Diesel as an action hero.

