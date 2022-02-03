Full list of BAFTA 2022 nominations: Dune scores 11 nominations, Lady Gaga and Leonardo DiCaprio top acting categories

Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic Dune racked up the most nominations for the 2022 BAFTAs on Thursday, closely followed by Jane Campion’s Western film The Power of the Dog.

The nominations were revealed by British television personalities AJ Odudu and Tom Allen, and Dune, based on the 1965 novel by author Frank Herbert, garnered 11 nominations, including best picture, adapted screenplay, original score and all eight technical categories.

The Power of the Dog received eight nominations with lead star Benedict Cumberbatch securing a spot in the best actor category, while his co-stars Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-Mcphee are nominated for best supporting actor.

Belfast, a period drama directed by Kenneth Branagh, was the third most nominated title overall with six nominations, followed by Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza, the James Bond film No Time To Die and the musical West Side Story directed by Steven Spielberg, with each securing five nominations.

Starting with Dune doing extremely well, there were plenty of surprises during the nominations like movies like Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter, Being The Ricardos starring Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield’s musical Tick Tick… ​​Boom! and Ethan Coen’s Macbeth were snubbed in major categories.

In the race for best picture, Dune joins Don’t Look Up, Belfast, Licorice Pizza and Adam McKay’s The Power of the Dog. Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci) leads the best actress category, where Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), Emilia Jones (Coda), Renate Reinsve (The Worst Person in the World), Joanna Scanlan (After Love) and Tessa Thompson (Passing) they are also competing for the trophy.

In the best actor category, Benedict will face Mahershala Ali (Swan Song), Leonardo DiCaprio (Don’t Look Up), Stephen Graham (Boiling Point), Will Smith (King Richard) and Adeel Akhtar (Ali & Ava). Andrew Garfield and Denzel Washington, who received unanimous praise for their performances in Tick Tick… ​​Boom! by Lin Manuel Miranda. and Macbeth, respectively, were overlooked in the category.

There were plenty of surprises in the best director category, as Kenneth Branagh and Dennis Villeneuve failed to make the cut despite multiple nominations for their films.

Belfast’s Caitriona Balfe and The Lost Daughter’s Jessie Buckley are the standout names in the best supporting actress category, which also includes Ariana Debose (West Side Story), Ann Dowd (Mass), Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard) and Ruth Negga (Passing).

In the best supporting actor category, Jessie Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee will face Mike Faist (West Side Story), Ciaran Hinds (Belfast), Troy Kotsur (Coda) and Woody Norman (C’mon C’mon).

According to the British Academy, the nominations include 48 films, just shy of 2021’s 50 titles. In the acting categories, 19 of the 24 nominees receive their first BAFTA nominations, while in the directing category there is a split. equitable. between directors and directors.

Overall, there is an increase in the number of female directors nominated in total across all categories, to 12 versus eight in 2021. Rebel Wilson will host the 2022 ceremony, which will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on 13 March. March.