Friends: All the details of Jennifer Aniston’s latest look, elegant and timeless

At TELVA we always closely follow each appearance of Jennifer Aniston. We are addicted to his movies, we do not lose sight of his tricks beauty and we adore his style without fanfare. Hence his last look deserve our attention. In it you will not find either the key trend of spring or a new combination. But much more: a outfits one of those that work season after season and adapt to any context. .

We start with the tailored suit. The American actress has made two pieces one of her fetish choices. The key: an impeccable cut and a successful game of proportions. While the jacket is cinched at the waist, the pants slightly widen the leg. We take note.

How to give a renewed air to the combo dress pants Y blazer? Betting on a basic T-shirt or sweater, instead of a shirt. Style trick that the actress uses to, incidentally, put into practice the total look. Dressing in black from head to toe is another of his hallmarks. An option that some dismiss as easy or boring but that, however, gives off more sophistication than any other combination.

Capable of making or breaking a outfits, the master touch comes with the accessories. Despite the good moment of sneakers, a good stiletto never disappoints. Once again, Jennifer Aniston gives her twist to this classic wearing stockings. A shoulder bag adds the functional touch.

We recreate the styling garment by garment with a shopping loaded with pieces that you are going to get the most out of because they will not go out of style. That is a good investment.

BLACK BLAZER



Easy Wear blazer, in El Corte Inglés.The English Court.

Basic black blazer EasyWear, for sale at The English Court (49.99 euros) Buy it here and TELVA Shopper returns part of the purchase amount to your account.

Sweater by Max&CoMax&Co

High-tech stretch knit turtleneck. From Max&Co (89 euros)

DRESS PANTS

Easy Wear pants, in El Corte Inglés.The English Court.

black dress pants EasyWear, for sale at The English Court (29.99 euros) Buy it here and TELVA Shopper returns part of the purchase amount to your account.

A BAG TO INVEST IN

Loewe bag.Loewe.

Leather shoulder bag. From Loewe (680 euros)

THE PERFECT STILETTO

Shoes by Isabel Abo.Isabel Abo.

Stiletto in black suede, Kate Black Suede 8.5 model. From Isabel Abdo (160 euros).

It may interest you