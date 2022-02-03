Free Fire codes for today February 2, 2022; all rewards free
Already in the month of February we continue to find free reward keys that we can redeem to get various rewards in Garena Free Fire. Today we found codes to increase our collection of diamonds, skins, loot boxes, characters and more. We leave you with all the Free Fire keys for this Wednesday, February 2 from the official Garena page of the game and we tell you how to redeem them step by step:
For the third year in a row, Free Fire was named the most downloaded mobile game globally in 2021! 🤩🏆
We couldn’t have done it without your support. 💕 We have had many good memories and we can’t wait to celebrate them with you.
Look forward to more amazing events! 🎮 pic.twitter.com/NSBhaRrZRo
– Garena Free Fire LATAM ❄ (@freefirelatino) January 20, 2022
Garena Free Fire: February 2 Reward Codes
- JX5N-QCM7-U5CH – 1x M1014 Underground Loot Box
- 5FBK-P6U2-A6VD – 4x MP40 Crazy Bunny Weapon Loot Box
- 5XMJ-PG7R-H49R – 3 incubator vouchers
- FFDR-2GF1-4CBF – Pumpkin Land Astronaut and Parachute Pack
- FFMC-F8XL-VNKC: 2 Eye of Death Weapon Loot Boxes
- FFMC-VGNA-BCZ5 – 2x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Box
- FFPL-PQXX-ENMS – 50 Point Bonus
- FFPL-NZUW-MALS – 50 Point Bonus
- FFMC-2SJL-KXSB: 2 Scorching Sands Weapon Loot Boxes
- FFPL-OWHA-NSMA – Triple Captain Ignition
- C23Q-2AGP-Y9PH – 2 Carnival Carnage weapon loot boxes
- 4ST1-ZTBE-2RP9 – Street Kid Pack (7D)
- FFMC-5GZ8-S3JC: 2 Flaming Red Weapon Loot Boxes
- ECSM-H8ZK-763Q – 1x Diamond Royale voucher
- FFMC-LJES-SCR7 – 2x MP40 New Years Weapon Loot Box
- FFPL-FMSJ-DKEL: Triple Captain buff
- F2AY-SAH5-CCQH – 1x Weapon Royale Coupon
How to redeem Garena Free Fire reward codes
- To start we must enter the Garena Free Fire rewards site
- Next, we will have to log in with the account that we have registered in Free Fire, be it Facebook, VK, Google or Huawei ID.
- At that moment a box will appear where we must change the code that we want to redeem and a confirmation screen should appear.
- Finally, we access the game on the device of our choice and there we can find the reward in question within the mail section, in the lobby.
Source: prepareexams