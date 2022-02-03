Fortnite: Bruno Mars will have his own skin in Fortnite very soon
yesand you have a massive online video gamewhich tries to lock you on an island with 99 other players, collect weapons and eliminate as many as you can looking to be the last player standing, and you can make your players choose their appearance, which celebrity would you recreate? A modern-day action hero like Jason Statham? To a tough guy like Vin Diesel? Or a pop star, like Ariana Grande?
If you are a marketing mastermind you will know that the correct answer is the pop star Fortnite is already the quintessential showcase for fashion brands, artists who want to stay current and movies that are in theaters. oh we have to Spider-Man permeates much of this first season of the new chapter of Fortnitea couple of weeks ago Tones and I had an interactive concert in the game, and now musical artists are coming to the item shop Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak.
How to get Bruno Mars in Fortnite?
Epic Games just made this announcement the morning of this Thursday, February 3and surely it is because he wants to give us time to gather our paVos and buy the complete package, than to reach the in-game store next Thursday, February 10. However, if you want to be one of the lucky (or talented) few who want to release the skin 3 days before, then you can participate in the Silk Sonic Cup.
In this tournament you will have 3 hours to win as many games as possible. Depending on the position in which you stay, they will be the number of points you get. In addition, participating in the Cup will allow you to access the exclusive graffiti of the event, Silk Sonic Spray. Entry to the tournament will open on February 7th. This is how the points will be according to your position in the games:
- Royal victory: 25 points
- 2.: 22 points
- 3.: 20 points
- 4.: 18 points
- 5.: 17 points
- 6.: 16 points
- 7.: 15 points
- 8.: 14 points
- 9.: 13 points
- 10.: 12 points
- 11.: 11 points
- 12.: 10 points
- 13.: 9 points
- 14.: 8 points
- 15.: 7 points
- 16.: 6 points
- 17.: 5 points
- 18 to 19: 4 points
- 20-21: 3 points
- 22nd to 23rd: 2 points
- 24th to 25th: 1 point
- Each elimination: 1 point
Because if you prefer to use the power of money over the competitionyou can buy the complete package of each artist. From what we can see in the promotional images, these will be sold separately, each one in its package, but both include three different aspects, very much in a retro 70s vibe. Remember that many people entered Fortnite just to play with Ariana Grande, do you think something similar happens with Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak? What do you think of this new addition to the Idol Series?