First trailer for the first PlayStation Studios game for Nintendo Switch

We get more details of a new title for Nintendo Switch. The game was announced for the console by its developers, who include PlayStation among them. According to the shared MLB The Show 22 It’s coming to hybrid console from publisher PlayStation Studios and developer San Diego Studio for Nintendo Switch. Now we have been able to meet the first trailer.

The first PlayStation Studios game on Nintendo Switch

After learning that the premiere of the 5th of April on Nintendo Switch and after the stir caused, now fans have been able to take a look at the first trailer of this company’s first game for the hybrid console. It confirms that the Nintendo Switch version will be similar in price and functions to those of PS4 and Xbox One, since the Stadium Creator seems exclusive to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

We leave you with the video:

You can find the premise of this title below:

Create and use multiple players, and enjoy a personalized RPG experience in Road to the Show, and customize them however you want to help you progress. The Diamond dynasty is back and better than ever! Play, collect and build the deck you’ve always dreamed of and bring your cards to life on the field. Experience the new Mini Seasons mode, where each season brings new challenges as you take on new competition! Take on your friends in a cross-platform game. With cross play, you can continue your progress, as well as obtain and use content on other consoles.

What do you think? We read you in the comments.

It is expected to be released also in the eShop

