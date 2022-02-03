First images of Nick Fury in ‘Secret Invasion’

A few superheroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which already has twenty-seven movies and five series on Disney +, have starred in their own installments throughout it. thirteen of them In solitary, despite the interventions of certain friends, six, as a couple, and sixteen, in a group. And now it’s the turn of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Secret Invasion (Kyle Bradstreet, 2022).

Although we remember the ones with the most appearances: Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) with the three of Hombre de Hierro (Jon Favreau, Shane Black, 2008-2013), the God of Thunder with the same Thor (Kenneth Branagh, Alan Taylor, Taika Waititi, 2011-2017), Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), same with Captain America (Joe Johnston, Russo Brothers, 2011-2016) and Peter Parker, the same with spider-man (Jon Watts, 2017-2021).

As its title suggests, this new miniseries focuses on a covert alien invasion that the former director of SHIELD must face. His story adapts the homonymous Marvel comics written by Brian Michael Bendis and drawn by Leinil Francis Yu in 2008, and the protagonist will be accompanied by his colleague María Hill (Coby Smulders) and the alien Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), whom we know in Captain Marvel and that returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, Jon Watts, 2019).

Nick Fury’s makeover in Secret Invasion

Since the adventure in which we were introduced to Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) takes place in the nineties of the last century, we had already seen Nick Fury with an image different from the usual in later decades, younger and with his left eye healthy until the flerken Goose makes his mischief. But in Secret Invasion we find him in a less well-groomed appearance, without his dark leather coat and eyepatch, blind eye in sight, and with a cap and bushy beard.

The American Kyle Bradstreet and his team will have to explain to us why the character of Samuel L. Jackson, who has also been Stacks Edwards in One of ours (Martin Scorsese, 1990), the Arnold of Jurassic Park (Steven Spielberg, 1993), Zeus in Jungle of Glass 3: Revenge (John McTiernan, 1995), the Elijah Price of the protégé (M. Night Shyamalan, 2000) or Marquis Warren in the hateful eight (Quentin Tarantino, 2015), is So worn out through the streets of London in this miniseries all to himself.

