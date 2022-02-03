February 14: This is the WORST love MOVIE for your mental health, according to science

If among your plans to celebrate this February 14th with your partner or friends is seeing a love movie, then remove the following film from your list of options because all it will do is affect your mental health. That’s how it is! According to the science, there is a movie that automatically lowers mood, self-esteem, makes us sad and gives false expectations of love relationships. Do you have any idea what it is? We tell you.

The love movies They are one of people’s favorites, especially those that have a happy ending and not a tragic one and all the protagonists end up happy. However, within this entire cinematographic universe there is a film considered by the science As the worse than you can see for the havoc it wreaks on your mental health. According to the specialists, having as an example of love this film may radically change the idea of ​​what a healthy relationship is.

Related news

What is the worst love movie?

Is about “The Notebook”, also known as “Diary of a passion”, love movie which was released in 2004 and tells the story of the romance between Noah and Allie, who fall in love when they are young and experience several misunderstandings that put their feelings to the test. According to experts, the portrayal of love in this feature film riskily idealizes Noah’s toxic behavior, played by Ryan Gosling.

Photo: Instagram @the_notebook

In “The Notebook”, feature film based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, the protagonist’s behavior disturbs because he is insistent with Allie (Rachel McAdams) whom he harasses and repeatedly asks her to go out with him, even though she refuses. There’s even a scene where Noah follows Allie out on a date with another guy and threatens to kill herself, on a Ferris wheel, if she doesn’t go out with him.

According to science, this film normalizes and idealizes this type of “declarations of love”, making people see it as something common and romantic. In addition, this film causes both men and women to think that their love relationships should be the same as Noah and Allie’s and if they are not, they have to end their courtship because it does not meet those expectations.

Photo: Instagram @the_notebook

Other of the films that are not good for you either mental health are “Dirty Dancing” Y Notting Hill“. So you know, to celebrate this February 14th valentine’s day is better than don’t watch these love movies because they could make you very sad.