Fast and Furious: everything Vin Diesel had to do to be an actor | Stories | fast and furious | nnda nnlt | CHEK

“Fast and furious” is one of the most successful sagas in the history of cinema. And Vin Diesel has become the undisputed protagonist of this franchise. For this reason, the millionaire fame of the films is also related to the presence of the American actor. However, the interpreter never had it easy, especially in his early days.

“F9” is the most recent installment of the famous franchise of “fast and furious” and has grossed, globally, despite the COVID-19 pandemic and release delays, approximately $681.6 million.

The protagonist indisputable of this story seems to have achieved everything in recent years due to the great impact of the tapes of Dominic Toretto. However, the artist had to earn a living as bouncers in nightclubs in U.Sin addition to having suffered constant rejection in auditions.

“Well, the first time I went to Hollywood I couldn’t even get an agent. I remember when I quit my job as a bouncer. I told them, “See ya, losers.” They asked me: “What are you going to do?” I told them, “I’ve been an actor all my life. I’m going to Hollywood to be a movie star.” I came to Los Angeles and did a bunch of auditions, but couldn’t get an agent. I ended up selling tools over the phone”said in one interview to New York Times.

WHAT DID YOU DO BEFORE THE CINEMA?

american actor Vin Dieselwhat’s wrong with it 54 years old, also said that he was a nightclub doorman in the United States. While he spent the early mornings guarding the entrance to these places, he kept planning how to be an actor Hollywood because acting was her passion.

He spent a decade at that job, while looking to finance his film projects, because he couldn’t get hired in any role. That’s why he kept collecting money what he was doing at the time.

WHAT WERE YOUR FIRST FILMS?

The protagonist “Fast and furious” wrote, directed and starred in the short film “Multi-Facial”, where he brought to fiction the experience of being rejected at auditions in Hollywood. This short was made into a projector in the Cannes Film Festival in 1995.

While his second film was a feature film titled “strays”, which was also very well received and became part of the film festival Sundance in 1997. From this job, Diesel’s life would change in the industry.

“To write my first script, I went to a Wiz electronics store, which was on 14th Street. They had a 30-day return policy, no questions asked. So I went to the Wiz and bought a $600 word processor with my student credit card. I stayed up all night, every night. And when the 30 days were up I returned it”detailed the actor about their difficulties.

HOW DID STEVEN SPIELBERG HELP YOU?

One month after the Sundance screening of “Strays,” Vin Diesel got the call of his life: Steven Spielberg called it to tell him that he had liked his movie and to tell him that I had a new role for him in the movie “Saving Private Ryan”.

Since then Mark Sinclairas the actor is really called, began to have more prominence in American cinema, until the time came for him to become Sun of “Fast and furious”, which would start the best stage of his artistic career.

WHAT IS THE BEST THING ABOUT “FAST AND FURIOUS”, ACCORDING TO DIESEL?

The fans of the sagaFast and furious” will believe that the action scenes, with their explosions and adrenaline, may be the best of movies. Yes, it is an important point, and as far as the budget of the projects goes.

But it is not the most fundamental. At least that is what Vin Diesel has said, who rescues that the most transcendental in “Fast and furious” is “the heart”. “When you think of the brotherhood of Dom and Brian, that is what remains after so many movies”he stated.

