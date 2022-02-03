Far Cry 6 launched a Rambo-inspired mission, but Sylvester Stallone’s character won’t be available

Since its launch, far cry 6 It released new content on a regular basis to keep its players engaged and invite them to continue expanding their in-game experience. Before his departure, a roadmap had already been published with the different updates that were going to be added and one of the novelties that had been advanced is now available: the title received a free mission inspired by Rambo.

The collaboration introduces us to a fan of the franchise starring Sylvester Stallone and it will enable different objectives to face Yara’s army. All with a “Rambo style”. Upon completion of the mission, players will receive the Vengeance Bow, which will allow them to shoot explosive arrows. They will also unlock a special outfit inspired by the movie series, along with other items that reference the series.

all the blood – that’s the name of the new special mission – pays homage to the first three films (those from the 1980s) and combines stealth and action. However, although Ubisoft signed an agreement with Studiocanal, the company that owns the rights to the franchise, the protagonist played by Sylvester Stallone will not appear in the game and players will only meet their fan dressed in the character’s iconic clothing. .

A few weeks ago there was a similar collaboration, but in another game. On that occasion, the two franchises that joined were Call of Duty Y Shingeki no Kyojin, the popular manga and anime. To “celebrate” the premiere of the last season of the animated series, the batch inspired by Levi Ackerman -one of the central characters- who joined Call of Duty: Vanguard Y Warzone Pacificwithin the framework of the first update of the year.

Despite the name of the special pack, the collaboration -which had been leaked weeks before- did not represent the arrival of the character in the game, as in cases like Fortnite, for example. Although understandable, considering that the nature of Call of Duty is very different, the crossover led to what was first believed to be a very bad adaptation of Call of Duty. Levi. It was finally confirmed that Daniel Yatsu was going to be able to wear the classic clothes of the Reconnaissance Legion and even have the characteristic haircut of the character, giving a quite striking result.

Although collaborations have become commonplace in the video game industry, these cases – which generate bittersweet reactions – suggest whether it is a strategy applicable to all titles or should only be reserved for those who knew how to find a successful formula in this dynamic. and that generates emotion in its fans.

The roadmap that Far Cry 6 presented before its launch allows you to review these special missions that are going to come to the game and that unite it with franchises or characters from other areas. In December came the collaboration with Danny Trejo, but also landed special content inspired by the Casa de Papel -in the framework of the premiere of its last season on Netflix-, to mention some names of pop culture that went through the title. But that’s not all and a new crossover will arrive in March, this time focused on stranger thingswith a new mission that will be free for everyone who owns the game.

KEEP READING:

This is Dying Light 2 Stay Human: a formula that does not fail and the commitment to the frenetic pace

Xbox Game Pass announced its first free games of February

After eight years of work, Resident Evil 4 HD Project can now be downloaded for free