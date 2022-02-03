Fall of Meta is the worst in history for any US company – El Financiero

The fall of Goal on day can be classified as the worst in the history of the stock market.

The parent company of Facebook it plunged 22 percent in early US trading on poor earnings results, putting it on track to wipe out about $195 billion.

At current levels, that’s the biggest collapse in market value for any American company. But there is no certainty that the losses will continue, especially given the volatility that has hit tech stocks. The markets have swung wildly in recent weeks, with traders buying the dip sometimes breaking in during the closing hours of the trading day.

Still, analysts were somber in their assessments, noting that Meta faces stiff competition from rivals like Tiktok and that revenues were much lower than expected. Michael Nathanson, an analyst at brokerage Moffett Nathanson, titled his note “Facebook: The Beginning of the End?”

“These cuts are deep,” he wrote. The results were “a headline grabber and not in a good way.”

the size of the facebook crash It illustrates how tech companies have exploded into behemoths with unprecedented market power, and the drama that can ensue when they stumble.

Another way to illustrate the drop: A 20 percent decline in Meta would be more than the market value of 452 members of the S&P 500.

Meta “is in the midst of a perfect storm,” wrote Youssef Squali, an analyst at Truist Securities.

Twitter, Snap and Pinterest traded lower, putting pressure on Nasdaq 100 index futures. Meta was trading at $251 a share at 7:23 am in New York, down from Wednesday’s close of $323.

Meta’s market cap at the previous close was approximately $900 billion. The company is part of Faang’s original cohort of tech mega-caps, which includes parent company Google, Alphabet, Amazon.com and Apple.

It is not the first time that Meta shares have fallen drastically. The stock plunged 19 percent in July 2018 due to a slowdown in user growth, translating into a decline of about $120 billion in market capitalization. At the time, it set the record for the largest one-day loss in value for a US-listed company.

“We are hopeful that the company has sunk the outlook,” said Shyam Patil, an analyst at Susquehanna Financial Group.