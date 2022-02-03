Facebook: the reasons behind the tech giant’s first drop in active users in its 18-year history

It is the first drop in users suffered by the social network founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook is losing active users for the first time in its 18-year history.

Parent company Meta Networks (formerly known as Facebook) acknowledged that the number of daily active users fell to 1.929 million in the last quarter of 2021, compared to 1.93 billion in the previous quarter.

Although it may not seem like much when compared to the total number, it is the first fall suffered by the social network founded in 2004 by Mark Zuckerberg.

The value of Meta shares plummetedor more than 20% in after-hours trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

