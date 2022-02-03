Facebook loses more users than it gains for the first time in its history

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Meta’s financial results have disappointed investors. The company formerly known as Facebook has just lost more than 20% of its value in the after market, equivalent to about 200,000 million dollars.

What happened? It is necessary to delve into the slides submitted by Meta to find out, but The user base of Facebook (the social network) has fallen from 1.93 billion to 1.929 million active users per day. It doesn’t seem like a catastrophe, but it is the first time that Facebook has lost more users than it gains from one quarter to the next, as this graph shows:

Image : Assigned

According to him Washington Post, the bleeding of users comes mainly from Africa and Latin America, but the numbers of the social network in the United States and Europe are not promising either and have been stagnant for some time. It seems that Facebook (the social network) has reached its ceiling, and is dragging down the company’s main business: the sale of advertising.

Meta has reported revenue of $33.67 billion, less than analysts had estimated. In contrast, Alphabet (Google’s parent company) reported 89% more revenue thanks to a rebound in advertising sales.

All this while the company run by Mark Zuckerberg pivot to the “metaverse”, a parallel world concept built on top of the internet using virtual and augmented reality. Facebook Reality Labs, the Meta hardware division that sells the Oculus Quest headset, continues to grow, reporting stronger-than-expected revenue of $887 million. Still, those are paltry numbers compared to Meta’s advertising business.

Combined, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger have 2.82 billion daily active users, 10 million more than in the third quarter of 2021. Can the metaverse save Meta from its doldrums?