F1 eliminates the rule that forced the ‘top 10’ to come out with Q2 tires

Formula 1 has eliminated the rule that forced those who made the cut to Q3 to start the race with used tires from Q2. This rule has been in place since 2014, but the Strategy Advisory Committee has decided to waive it for 2022.



Since the hybrid era began, the drivers who managed to sneak into the Top 10 on Saturday had to start Sunday’s race with the used tire with which they had made the cut. The rest of the grill had a free choice of tires.



This rule has sometimes altered the strategies of leading teams. It was common to see Mercedes, Red Bull and, sometimes, teams like Ferrari or McLaren, risk going into Q3 on the medium tire to have an advantage in the first stint of the race.

However, it did not favor those who made the cut in the last positions of the Top 10 so much. The difference with respect to those who started the race from eleventh position was very great, since the latter could mount a new tire and, also, choose the compound that most favors them.

The rule has not been without complaints, with drivers such as Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz suggesting that it should go away. This will be the case from 2022, since the Strategy Advisory Committee decided to eliminate it at its last meeting, as reported by the American web portal Motorsport.com.

The elimination of this rule is due to Formula 1’s attempt to improve the spectacle and create better races. In addition, they do it in a year of change also for the tires, because in 2022 the new 18-inch tires will come into force.

Pirelli has anticipated that overheating problems and punctures will no longer be a problem. The Italian manufacturer has also insisted that the new compounds are more consistent, which will reduce the number of stops in the race.

